Become a Weed Warrior
The Potomac Valley Audubon Society, with nature preserves in Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan counties, West Virginia, is recruiting Weed Warriors to help maintain the preserves. The training program teaches participants how to identify and combat invasive plant species and then lend a hand on the volunteer’s own time to help manage invasive weeds. The training is open to ages 10 and older. The first portion is 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 22, via Zoom. After the virtual training, participants will sign up for a one-hour outdoor training in small groups at one of the preserves, dates to be determined. PVAS is also looking for volunteers to lend a hand at their public nature preserves to maintain them for summer camp kids and hikers. For more information, visit www.potomacaudubon.org.
Hunter education classes to begin soon
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources holds hunter educations classes for individuals interested in hunting in Maryland. The course takes 12 to 14 hours to complete and most require youth under the age of 14 to be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. The course covers hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloading, tree stand safety and more. All first-time hunters are required to complete a hunter education course. Upcoming sessions include July 14-17 at Thurmont Sportsman Conservation Club; Aug. 2-3 and 6-7 at Brownsville Church of the Brethren, Brownsville; and Aug. 16-17 and 20-21 at Burkittsville Ruritan Club. Details on registration and other upcoming locations can be found at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
