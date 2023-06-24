Black bear sightings on the rise

Bears in downtown Frederick, D.C., Rockville, Bethesda, Beltsville, Hyattsville? While not common, black bear sightings in urban/suburban settings do occur. And it can be a bit unnerving to some observers but Jonathan Trudeau, Black Bear Project Leader for DNR, told DC News Now in Washington County that frequent sightings are not uncommon this time of year. June and July are peak movements for black bears, he said, as the juveniles are dispersed, leaving where they were born and try to find their own territory. With population growth and new housing development, sightings in urban areas is likely to become more common, Trudeau said.

