Black bear sightings on the rise
Bears in downtown Frederick, D.C., Rockville, Bethesda, Beltsville, Hyattsville? While not common, black bear sightings in urban/suburban settings do occur. And it can be a bit unnerving to some observers but Jonathan Trudeau, Black Bear Project Leader for DNR, told DC News Now in Washington County that frequent sightings are not uncommon this time of year. June and July are peak movements for black bears, he said, as the juveniles are dispersed, leaving where they were born and try to find their own territory. With population growth and new housing development, sightings in urban areas is likely to become more common, Trudeau said.
Maryland has a breeding population of black bears in the four westernmost counties — Garrett, Allegany, Washington and Frederick. If you encounter a bear, DNR suggests you make it aware of your presence by talking in a firm voice, ensure the bear has an escape route, give it space, and back away slowly with your arms raised up to appear large. Keep pets away from the bear, too. If the bear woofs, snaps it jaws, slaps the ground or brush or bluff charges, you are too close. Learn more at dnr.maryland.gov and search black bear management.
Solar, night sky viewing
On the first Saturday of each month, visitors to Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont, can participate in solar viewing at the lake from 2 to 5 p.m. On July 1, check out active sunspots with the aid of members of the Westminster Astronomical Society, which meets at the south beach parking lot, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont. And from 9 to 11 p.m. join the WAS to view the night sky on July 1 at the dam overlook parking lot, 14372 Catoctin Hollow Road. Both events are free with park entrance fees. Inclement weather cancels. Learn more at 301-271-3676.
How do you compare to a bat?
Learn about the basic biology and life cycle of bats and compare characteristics of the little brown bat with humans during this program for all ages at Greenbrier State Park, 21843 National Pike, Boonsboro. The program begins at 2 p.m. June 29 in the Nature Nook and is for all ages, included with park entrance fee. For more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov or call 301-791-4767.
Three peregrine falcon chicks take flight at Harpers Ferry NHP
This is the third consecutive, documented fledging of peregrine falcons taking their first flights from the cliffs of Maryland Heights in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. It has been a historic breeding site since the 1950s. This is also the first time in over 70 years that each chick has survived to this milestone. The adult falcons will continue to feed their fledglings for several months while the young birds gain strength and hunting skills, according to a National Park Service news release.
Maryland Heights remains closed to public use, but the trail remains open. With binoculars, the birds may be viewed from “The Point,” the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers in Lower Town Harpers Ferry. The falcons are most active two to three hours after daylight and before dark. Learn more at nps.gov/hafe/learn/nature/peregrine-falcons.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.