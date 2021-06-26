New Federal Duck Stamps available
The 2021-22 Federal Duck Stamp (also known as the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp) is now available at a cost of $25. The stamps raise about $40 million for conservation each year, and are valid from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. It’s one of the many ways waterfowl hunters and wildlife enthusiasts can contribute to conserving and protecting America’s waterfowl and wetlands, says Adam Putnam, CEO of Ducks Unlimited, noting that of every dollar spent on a Federal Duck Stamp, 98 cents of the purchase is used by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to acquire and protect waterfowl habitat. The 2021-2022 stamp features a single lesser scaup drake painted by Richard Clifton, of Milford, Delaware. The duck stamp dates to 1934, and since then the program has raised more than $1 billion to help acquire and protect more than 6 million acres of habitat in the National Wildlife Refuge System. To purchase a stamp, visit www.fws.gov.
First successful peregrine falcon fledgling at Harpers Ferry park
For the first time in almost 70 years, a peregrine falcon chick has hatched and is learning to fly at Harpers Ferry (West Virginia) National Historical Park. The fledgling has been spotted flying around the cliffs of Maryland Heights alongside watchful parents. It was one of three hatchlings, but the only chick to make it through the vulnerable newborn phase and successfully develop feathers that enable it to fly.
The Maryland Heights cliff is one of only two natural nest sites known to have been used by peregrines in Maryland since reintroduction efforts began there in 1975. For more information, visit www.nps.gov.

Tent campers temporarily prohibited at Virginia campground

Blue Ridge Parkway officials in Virginia have extended a temporary prohibition on tents and soft-sided campers at Mount Pisgah Campground until July 1, pending successful disassociation of active bears at this location. The campground is at Milepost 408. To date there have been no bear-related injuries reported.
