Turtles on the move
Wild turtles are heading to their breeding and nesting sites. And, that can be why the turtle crossed the road. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds motorists to be cautious and give turtles “a brake.” Common turtles found on the road include eastern box, snapping, painted and red-eared slider turtles. If you need to help a turtle get to the other side, check for traffic and move the turtle in the direction it was traveling. Turtles have specific territories, so don’t move the turtle to another location. And, remember, if moving a snapping turtle, they can inflict a serious bite. For more information on Maryland’s turtles, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Free fishing day
July 4 is the last free fishing day in Maryland, which offers a license-free fishing opportunity for recreational fishing in the state’s tidal and nontidal waters without needing a license, trout stamp or registration. All anglers must follow current regulations and catch limits found at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
‘What It’s Like to Be a Bird’
From flying to nesting, eating to singing, what birds are doing and why are all covered in David Sibley’s new book “What It’s Like to Be a Bird” ($35, Knopf). For birders and nonbirders alike, Sibley answers questions about 200-plus species (including common backyard birds such as bluejays, chickadees and cardinals) and includes more than 330 new illustrations by the author.
— Susan Guynn
