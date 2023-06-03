License-free fishing days
Residents and visitors to Maryland can fish license free on June 3, June 10 and July 4. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers these days to anglers as a unique opportunity to explore the state’s diverse fishing without needing a fishing license, trout stamp or registration.
On these days, an individual may catch and possess finfish for recreational purposes in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland. The catch: All anglers must still follow current size and catch limits found in the DNR fishing and crabbing guide (dnr.maryland.gov). At the DNR website, you can also find angler access maps and fish identification charts.
Aside from the stated license-free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in the state must possess a fishing license, which can be obtained online.
Annual horseshoe crab migration underway
The annual spawning migration of horseshoe crabs is returning to Maryland beaches, providing an opportunity to view one of nature’s oldest wildlife phenomena. The migration usually takes place from May through July, and its peak culminates with high tides on or around each full and new moon in June.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, this yearly event dates an estimated 350 million years along the Atlantic coast and is thought to be the world’s oldest and largest wildlife migration. Learn more at dnr.maryland.gov.
‘Let’s Go Birding!’
The American Birding Association is offering free downloads of the 36-page booklet “Let’s Go Birding!” written by Ted Floyd, editor of the ABA’s Birding magazine. It’s a lively guide to exploring and self-discovery through birding. Floyd shares his experience for how you can get the most out of birding. You can download a free copy at aba.org/lets-go-birding.
Dead trees matter
Join a Park Ranger at 9 a.m. June 11 at New Germany State Park, for an easy two-mile hike and learn about the important roles that dead trees play in the ecosystem. This hike is for all ages, children must be accompanied by an adult, and donations are accepted. New Germany State Park is in Grantsville. Learn more at 301-895-5453.
Nature outing
The Audubon Society of Central Maryland will host a nature outing at 9 a.m. June 17 at the Fred Archibald Sanctuary, 6011 Boyers Mill Road, New Market. On this naturalists-led walk, participants will search for orioles and other nesting birds and learn to listen for their songs. The walk is open to all ages. The event is free but donations are welcome to help maintain the ASCM sanctuaries. To learn about the club, visit centralmdaudubon.org.
