License-free fishing days are here
June 4 and June 11 are license-free fishing days in Maryland. On these days, anyone may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes. You don’t need a fishing license, but you DO still have to follow current size and catch limits. The final license-free fishing day will be July 4. For size and limit regulations, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Maryland’s spring wild turkey season sees 8 percent increase
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says that hunters harvested 4,208 wild turkeys during the 2022 regular and junior turkey seasons. That’s 8 perent higher than the 2021 harvest and just 2 percent below the record harvest of 4,303 set in 2020. In a news release, Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto says that while some regions have seen a decline in turkey populations, areas such as the Baltimore-Washington corridor provide hunters with new opportunities. The percentage of jakes reported in the harvest was 24 percent, the highest level since 2011. The increase, according to DNR, is attributed to the Brood X cicada emergence in the summer of 2021 that provided abundant food for newly hatched turkeys. Garrett County leads with 436 turkeys taken, followed by Washington County with 400 and Frederick County with 343. In total, junior hunters harvested 286 turkeys on April 16 and, in select counties, on April 17. Read the full report at dnr.maryland.gov.
Cashless pay system begins June 13 at Harpers Ferry NHP
On June 13, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park will transition to digital, cashless payment of park entrance fees in the Lower Town Train Station parking lot. Visitors will be able to purchase park entrance passes at nps.gov/hafe before their visit or upon arrival at the park. This change should streamline the fee collection process for visitors and staff. Visitors will need access to a smartphone, plus a debit or credit card to pay the entrance fee. Details will be posted at an information kiosk. You will still be able to purchase the pass at the park entrance station, 171 Shoreline Drive, Harpers Ferry, using cash or credit/debit cards.
Virginia DWR announces first-ever elk hunt lottery winners
More than 30,000 people applied for one of five opportunities to purchase an elk-hunting license in the first Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources elk hunt lottery. The random drawing was held May 30. This marks the 10th year for the Commonwealth’s Elk Management Zone program and the first hunting opportunity since 1855 when, according to DWR, the last native elk was harvested in Clarke County, Virginia. The EMZ is comprised of Buchanan, Dickensen and Wise counties in Southwest Virginia. DWR estimates the elk population to be 250-plus, with most of the population in Buchanan County. The lottery rules included that one winner be a resident of the EMZ and that no more than one be from out of state. The winners all reside in Virginia — Richmond, Alexandria, Unionville, Rhoadesville and Vansant — and the hunt is Oct. 8 to 14. Learn more about Virginia’s elk management program at dwr.virginia.gov.
Ohio woman gored by bison
A woman from Grove City, Ohio, got too close to a bison in Yellowstone National Park on May 30. She approached the bison within 10 feet as it walked near the boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful. Consequently, the bison, feeling threatened, gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air. Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident and transported her to a nearby medical center. Yellowstone regulations require visitors remain more than 25 yards away from bison and other wild animal. Any closer can be too close for comfort for wildlife. It’s the first reported “too close” incident in 2022, but the NPS says that bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are “unpredictable” and can run three times faster than humans.
— Susan Guynn
