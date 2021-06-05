National Trails Day
On June 5, people across the country will celebrate American Hiking Society's National Trails Day by attending a virtual or in-person event and by taking the NTD Pledge to take action to help care for and clean up trails and public lands. In 2019, more than 1,100 events were held in all 50 states. To find an event, visit americanhiking.org.
World Elk Calling Championships in July
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will dole out more than $40,000 in cash, hunting gear and other prizes when the RMEF World Elk Calling Championships, presented by Sportsman's Warehouse, takes place July 22-23 in Park City, Utah. Competitors will face off in six divisions: professional, men's, women's, youth ages 11-17 and pee-wee for ages 10 and under. The competition has no entry fee. For rules and to register, visit www.rmef.org/events/wecc.
NRA's annual meeting to be held in Houston
The National Rifle Association has announced it will hold its 150th annual meeting and exhibits Sept. 3-5 in Houston. The exhibit hall will feature more than 800 exhibitors, seminars and workshops, entertainment and women's events. For more information, visit www.nra.org.
Pope and Young convention is on
Bowhunting organization Pope and Young will hold its 32nd biennial convention July 14-17 in Reno, Nevada. The event will mark Pope and Young's 60th anniversary. The event will feature speakers, live and silent auctions, seminars, a big game display with new world records, vendors, shooting lanes to try different manufacturer's bows, knife- and arrow-building contests, and official measuring and scoring opportunities. For more information, visit www.pope-young.org/convention.
— Susan Guynn
