Maple syrup festival runs two weekends

The annual maple syrup festival at Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11, 12, 18 and 19. Activities include demonstrations of the traditional way of boiling sap into syrup, live bluegrass music, hayrides through the maple grove and a pancake and sausage breakfast, served with maple syrup, of course. Admission is $5; pancake breakfast is an additional cost. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks. For more information, call 301-271-7574.

