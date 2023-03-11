Maple syrup festival runs two weekends
The annual maple syrup festival at Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11, 12, 18 and 19. Activities include demonstrations of the traditional way of boiling sap into syrup, live bluegrass music, hayrides through the maple grove and a pancake and sausage breakfast, served with maple syrup, of course. Admission is $5; pancake breakfast is an additional cost. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks. For more information, call 301-271-7574.
Preseason trout stocking continues
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources continues its preseason trout stocking around the state. On March 6, trout were stocked in Cunningham Falls Reservoir in Frederick County, as well as waters in Garrett, Prince George’s and Washington counties. On March 7, a total of 11,000 trout were stocked. Sites include Catoctin Creek (Catoctin Creek Park) in Frederick County, Little Antietam Creek (Youth and Blind) in Washington County, as well as in fresh waters of Allegany, Garrett and Howard counties. And another 13,000 total trout were stocked on March 8 in Allegany, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester counties. Details at dnr.maryland.gov.
Request for snakehead research proposals
In the Chesapeake Bay region, northern snakehead inhabit shallow, vegetated water bodies, where most traditional fishing gear (nets, traps, seines) is inefficient.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is asking high school students to help find new methods to increase capture efficiency and catch rates of snakeheads, in places where bowfishing or electrofishing cannot be used. Successful designs will be publicized to help broadly increase capture efficiency for the general public, management agencies, and/or commercial or recreational harvesters.
Eligibility: Any Maryland resident student in high school or vocational program, ages 14 through 19. Proposals may be submitted by a team of students or a single student, or simply one student representing a team. Mentors are allowed to participate in projects, but all aspects of the work from proposal, to execution, and to final presentation should be the work of the student(s). For more information, email chelsea.miller@maryland.gov.
YCC program application period openThe National Park Service is accepting applications through April 1 for the Youth Conservation Corps program at Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont. This is an opportunity for high school students to spend eight weeks, June 20 through Aug. 11, doing meaningful work at the park, such as trail trimming and rehabilitation, vegetation monitoring, fish monitoring, invasive plant management and painting. The position involves daily outdoor physical work, hiking several miles per day, and using a variety of tools.
Five YCC members will be selected through a random drawing. Applicants must be 15 to 18 years old. The hourly rate of pay will be $17.50. The YCC will work 40 hours per week, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Several Ranger-led hikes at New Germany State Park
Park Rangers at New Germany State Park, Grantsville, will lead a series of hikes in March. The “Time to Wake Up (from hibernation) Hike” begins at 9 a.m. March 12 and is a moderate-to-difficult 3-mile hike on the Turnpike, Dog Leg and Acorn trails. Take-a-Hike Tuesdays are on March 14 and 28. A moderate 2-mile “Transition of the Seasons” hike is at 9 a.m. March 19. And join a Ranger at 8 p.m. March 20 for a spring equinox hike to listen for the sounds of spring peepers and watch the starry sky (weather permitting). For more information, call 301-895-5453 or visit dnr.maryland.gov.
