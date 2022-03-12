Monocacy Valley NWTF chapter receives award
At the 46th annual National Wild Turkey Federation Convention and Sport Show, held in February, two Maryland chapters received national awards for their "outstanding achievements in the recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters." The R3 Award is given to chapters that facilitate hunting heritage events, including JAKES, Wheelin' Sportsmen and Women in the Outdoors, focused on getting new hunters afield. The local Monocacy Valley Chapter received recognition for its annual JAKES Day event, which hosted 78 youth. The kids spent the day fishing, learning about hunting and conservation, and were entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of 23 mentored hunts. The Maryland State Chapter was recognized for its First Shot Mentored Deer Hunt for new hunters, held in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The hunt takes place at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge. The Monocacy Valley chapter's next JAKES Day is scheduled for April 2. For more information on this or chapter meetings, visit mvc-nwtf.org.
DNR 2022 photo contest now open
The Maryland DNR is now accepting entries for its annual photo contest for novice and professional photographers. Winning entries may win cash, park passes and other prizes, and will be featured in the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine. About 2,000 photos were submitted by 400 photographers in the 2021 contest. Entries can be from anywhere in Maryland of subjects ranging from flora and recreation to wildlife and landscapes. Photographers can submit up to three entries for $10, with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each, between now and Aug. 1. Photos must be original and unpublished. The best overall photo receives a grand prize of $500 cash, a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a complimentary magazine subscription and five copies of the 2023 calendar. For contest rules and how to enter, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Muskrat trapping season extended in some counties
Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Maryland's DNR has extended the muskrat trapping season to March 22 in all counties except Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard and Washington. The extremely cold winter and more recent tide fluctuations have limited trapper access to many waterways and wetlands, reducing the ability to harvest this furbearer. No other hunting or trapping seasons have been extended.
Midwinter waterfowl survey results
In early January, aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from the Maryland DNR made visual estimates of the ducks, geese and swans along most of the state's Chesapeake Bay, Potomac River and Atlantic Ocean coastal shorelines. This year, the teams counted about 563,800 waterfowl, lower than the 627,000 birds observed in 2020, according to a DNR news release. The survey was not flown in 2021 due to COVID-19. Paul Peditto, DNR Wildlife and Heritage director, says that many factors influence the winter distribution of waterfowl, including global weather patterns, food availability, prevalence of ice and habitat quality among other factors. Dabbling ducks increased, as did pintails and green-winged teal, likely a reflection of the mild fall temperatures, according to DNR. Hunter reports suggest that late arriving winter weather moved more scaup, canvasbacks and redheads into the Bay region after the survey was completed. And biologists counted more Canada geese than in 2020, a hopeful sign that flyway wide harvest restrictions for Atlantic Population geese are working. Complete survey results can be found at dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.