Maryland Park Service graduates 29 new State Park Rangers
The 13th class of the new State Park Rangers’ modern ranger school program, established in 2009, recently graduated following four weeks of training. Ranger school focuses on the primary jobs of the Maryland Park Ranger — operations, maintenance, interpretation and customer service. Using real-world scenarios, the rangers-in-training execute emergency response, park operations, search and rescue missions, resource management and more, according to a MPS news release. Graduates were assigned to state parks across Maryland, including Cecilia Melton at South Mountain Recreation Area and Scott Offutt at Cunningham Falls State Park. For more information on the program and graduates, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Great Backyard Bird Count final results are in
Held in February, the Great Backyard Bird Count saw more than half a million birders participate in the annual worldwide event. Birders reported observing 7,559 bird species — 2,560 more than in 2022. Birders participated from 202 nations. This year, birders in Colombia found the most species overall, totaling 1,315 bird species. The United States finished in 10th place with 666 species reported. To check on all the species counts, nation by nation, visit the GBBC webpage at ebird.org.
All about woodcock
Learn about the biology and courtship habits of the woodcock during an outing at the North Tract of Patuxent Research Refuge, 230 Bald Eagle Drive, Laurel. The males of this upland bird take to the sky at dusk for an elaborate courtship dance. The program takes place at 6:45 p.m. March 25 for ages 11 and older. Registration is required by calling 301-497-5887.
OWL weekend registration now open
Outdoor Women’s Life (OWL) hosts a weekend of outdoor activities for women the weekend of June 9 to 11 at Bridgeport Farm in Taneytown. Participants can choose two sessions per day on topics, including archery, firearm safety, handguns, self-defense, target shooting, nature photography, tomahawk throwing and fishing, and some different kinds of fun activities such as basket weaving, touring the Eisenhower farm or an alpaca farm, tubing or working with power tools and chainsaws. You can sign up for the entire weekend or just a day, stay on-site or travel to the farm each day of the event. Learn more about cost and registering at owlife.org.
Youth Fishing Rodeo at Fort Frederick
Budding anglers can cast their rods at Fort Frederick’s Beaver Pond for stocked trout and other fish species from 8 a.m. to noon on April 1 for the Youth Fishing Rodeo at Fort Frederick State Park, 11100 Fort Frederick Road in Big Pool. The event is open to ages 15 and under, and pre-registration is appreciated but not required. Bring your own gear and bait. Meet at the gravel parking lot after the railroad tracks. Staff will be available to assist but at least one adult age 18 and older must accompany youth. For more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov, search parks, or call 301-842-2155.
