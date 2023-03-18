Maryland Park Service graduates 29 new State Park Rangers

The 13th class of the new State Park Rangers’ modern ranger school program, established in 2009, recently graduated following four weeks of training. Ranger school focuses on the primary jobs of the Maryland Park Ranger — operations, maintenance, interpretation and customer service. Using real-world scenarios, the rangers-in-training execute emergency response, park operations, search and rescue missions, resource management and more, according to a MPS news release. Graduates were assigned to state parks across Maryland, including Cecilia Melton at South Mountain Recreation Area and Scott Offutt at Cunningham Falls State Park. For more information on the program and graduates, visit dnr.maryland.gov.

