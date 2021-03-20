Clarification on new brook trout regulations for anglers in Maryland
An Outdoor Notes item that published March 6 incorrectly stated the brook trout regulations set by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The new regulation requires catch-and-release only in all put-and-take trout management waters statewide and in all waters east of Interstate 81. The goal of the new regulation is to eliminate harvest of brook trout adults in the state’s most pressured waters (put-and-take) and stressed populations. Brook trout are not stocked by the department. One characteristic of brook trout is that they have cream colored spots on a dark background and orange fins with white/black edge. All other trout species in Maryland have dark spots on a light background. The full summary can be found at https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Documents/BrookTroutRegulationSummary.pdf. More than 6,000 people responded to DNR’s trout identification survey to help anglers identify brook, brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout. The average score was 83.3 percent accuracy.
Hunter education classes in Middletown, Smithsburg
The Maryland Hunter Education Course covers hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, principles of wildlife management, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, tree stand safety, safety and first aid, water safety and Maryland legal requirements. Instruction includes hands-on and classroom testing, with classes held throughout the state. Locally, courses will be held:
• 6 to 9 p.m. March 22, 23 and 26, and 8 to 11 a.m. March 27, at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Building, 1 Firemens Way, Middletown. Participants must attend all sessions.
• 6 to 9:30 p.m. April 19, 20 and 21 at South Mountain Rod & Gun Club, 23523 Foxville Road, Smithsburg. Must attend all sessions.
• 6 to 9:30 p.m. May 17, 18 and 20 at South Mountain Rod & Gun Club, must attend all sessions.
• Frederick County Izaak Walton League in Frederick will hold the course June 10, 11 and 12, but currently the class is full with a wait list. Registration for the April session at Mount Airy IWLA is closed.
Walking tour of C&O Canal
A walking tour of the C&O Canal will take place at the Conococheague Aqueduct in Williamsport from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 27, hosted by the Washington County Historical Society. The tour will highlight the history of the canal and cover about a mile and a half total. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/d9jsjtpe.
— Susan Guynn
