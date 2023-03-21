Reports of aggressive raccoons along C&O

C&O Canal National Historical Park rangers have received reports of several raccoons behaving abnormally near Lock 34 (mile 61.5) which may be a sign of rabies. Anyone who has had physical contact with raccoons in this area is advised to seek immediate medical evaluation, notes a National Park Service news release dated March 21. Lock 34 is just north of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. For more information, visit nps.gov/choh or call the park's 24-hour emergency Dispatch Center at 866-677-6677.

