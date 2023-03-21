Reports of aggressive raccoons along C&O
C&O Canal National Historical Park rangers have received reports of several raccoons behaving abnormally near Lock 34 (mile 61.5) which may be a sign of rabies. Anyone who has had physical contact with raccoons in this area is advised to seek immediate medical evaluation, notes a National Park Service news release dated March 21. Lock 34 is just north of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. For more information, visit nps.gov/choh or call the park's 24-hour emergency Dispatch Center at 866-677-6677.
Potomac Valley Audubon Society will hold a Birding 101 class that includes classroom and field trip sessions. The class is tailored for beginning birders and instructors are local birding experts Wil Hershberger and Carol Winckler. Classroom sessions are April 6, 13, 20 and 27 at Hospice of the Panhandle, Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, West Virginia. Field trips to practice birding skills are April 8, 15, 22 and 29. Class is limited to 20 participants and pre-registration is required. The cost is $100. Register at potomacaudubon.org.
Join certified arborist Jenny Willoughby and Myersville Community Library staff for a free hike in the City of Frederick Watershed and see how ecology, history and water resources all converge to make this a special backcountry gem. Meet at 9 a.m. on April 8 at the Sand Flats Parking area at the north end of the Watershed on the east side of Gambrill Park Road, just south of its split with Tower Road. Expect a two- to three-hour hike over uneven, but fairly easy terrain, about 3 1/2 miles. For more information, call 301-600-8350.
Purple Martin Society meeting March 29
The Purple Martin Society of Frederick will hold its first meeting of the season at 6 p.m. March 29 at the Flaming Grill Restaurant, 1003 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Martins are fascinating, highly beneficial aerial insect eaters returning from Brazil in several weeks. They depend on human-provided colony housing. Learn how to sponsor these birds. Meeting is free, food is on your own. For more information, call 301-644-3388.
DNR seeks public comment on forest work plans
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the proposed fiscal year 2024 annual works plans for the Chesapeake/Pocomoke, Green Ridge, Potomac-Garrett and Savage River state forests. You can review the plans at dnr.maryland.gov/forests/Pages/workplans.aspx. The comment period ends April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.