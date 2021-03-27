Trout season opens March 27
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has been busy stocking select waters across the state with rainbow, brown and/or golden trout in preparation for the official opening day of trout season, March 27. Put-and-take areas have a five-trout limit, and a Maryland fishing license with a trout stamp is required. On March 23, DNR stocked 1,000 golden and rainbow trout in Fishing Creek, 500 each in Hamburg Pond and Whiskey Springs Pond, all in Frederick County. On March 24, Middle Creek was stocked with 2,000 golden and rainbow, and Rainbow Lake with 1,200 brown, golden and rainbow, both in Frederick County. Piney Run Reservoir, in Carroll County, received 1,000 golden and rainbow trout. Consult the Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing for closure dates and special management area restrictions or visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Hunt Like A Girl contest underway
Shoot Like A Girl has partnered with Beretta USA for the Hunt Like A Girl contest. The contest will give one entrant who is new to hunting or never hunted before the opportunity to participate in a guided turkey hunt in Kansas, May 7-9, with an all-female team from Shoot Like A Girl and Beretta. Entrants must complete an online entry form and nominate either a friend or themselves for the grand prize by submitting a 500-character max essay explaining the reason for the nomination. Entrants must 21 or older, a legal resident of the United States and have no criminal background. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. April 12. For complete contest rules and an entry form, visit shootlikeagirl.com.
— Susan Guynn
