Learn to read a map and compass
Frederick County Parks and Recreation will hold a map and compass class, for ages 12 and older, from 1 to 3 p.m. March 26 at Catoctin Creek Park and Nature Center. Whether you are going hiking, boating, fishing or hunting, you should know how to get where you want to go and how to return. Learn the basics of reading a map and using a compass. The cost is $12. Register at recreater.com or 301-600-2936.
Walk in the Park Day event
Frederick County Parks and Recreation hosts a Take a Walk in the Park Day event from 5 to 7 p.m. March 30 at Othello Regional Park. On this walk, you may find hidden treasures, clues, riddles and a challenge at every turn. Registered participants will be entered to win prizes. The cost is $3 per person. To register or for more information, visit recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.
Trout stocking closures begin March 6
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers to check the fishing guide for stream and lake closures in put-and-take areas for the upcoming trout season. Closure 0 means no restrictions and trout fishing is allowed; Closure Period 1 means areas are closed from 10 p.m. March 6 until 5:30 a.m. March 26, the opening day of trout season; and Closure Period 2 means areas are closed from 10 p.m. March 20 until 5:30 a.m. March 26. All areas open to fishing at 5:30 a.m. on March 26. In Frederick County: Closure 0 areas include Cunningham Falls Lake, Middletown Pond, Urbana Lake and Woodsboro Community Pond. Closure 1 areas include Fishing Creek, mainstream upstream of Fishing Creek Reservoir including Steep Creek; Friends Creek Watershed; Middle Creek, mainstem from Md. 17 bridge near the junction of Bittle Road upstream to the confluence of Spruce Run; Owens Creek, mainstem from Buck Lantz Road downstream to Roddy Road (catch-and-return from June 1 through the last day of February). Closure 2 areas include Frank Bentz Pond, Hamburg Pond, Rainbow Lake and Whiskey Springs Pond. A fishing license with a trout stamp is required. Visit dnr.maryland.gov to purchase a license.
Outdoor events at New Germany State Park
Birding for Waterfowl, with a Park Ranger, will take place at New Germany State Park, in Grantsville, at 7:30 a.m. March 12 and 13. At noon on March 12, there will be a Ranger-led white-tailed deer hike, a 2-mile hands-on hike where you can experience all things white-tail, including hides, antlers, scat replicas, skulls and deer sounds. On March 18, take a full moon hike. This easy 1-mile, Ranger-led hike will, hopefully, be under the light of the Worm Moon or Sugar Moon, the last full moon of winter. For more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/western/newgermany.aspx.
Free trees available through Backyard Buffers program
The Maryland DNR is offering free tree seedlings to landowners statewide who have a creek, drainage ditch, stream or other waterway on or near their property through the Backyard Buffers program. Each “buffer in a bag” contains about 25 native bare-root tree and shrub seedlings with species appropriate to their region. Tree planting and maintenance information is provided. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a “buffer in a bag,” visit dnr.maryland.gov/forests/Pages/programs/Backyard-Buffer-Program-Contacts.aspx.
