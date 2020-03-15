Wildfire risk heightens with spring
Spring wildfire season has begun in Maryland and the Department of Natural Resources reminds residents to help prevent them. Wildfire occurrence is highest in the spring when forest fuels are the driest and weather conditions of warm, dry and windy are most conducive for the spread of fire. These are factors that can turn small fires into dangerous incidents. Each year, the Maryland Forest Service responds to an average of 200 wildfires that burn 2,200 acres of forest, brush and grasses. The leading cause of wildfires in Maryland is burning of debris or any kind of outdoor burning, which accounts for 29 percent of fires in the state. Lightning is the only natural source of fire ignition, but accounts for less than 5 percent of fire starts.
Spring trout season to begin soon
The Department of Natural Resources is set to release more than 300,000 rainbow, golden and brown trout across the state for its annual trout stocking in lakes, streams and rivers in 18 Maryland counties and more than 130 locations, through early June. The majority of these trout are raised in the state’s hatcheries, including the Albert M. Powell Hatchery and Bear Creek Hatchery, and through a partnership with the privately owned Mettiki Hatchery. The program is funded by revenue from fishing licenses, trout stamps and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sport Fish Restoration Program. For the stocking schedule, closures and licensing information, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
New state record for longnose gar
Samson Matthews, of Hurlock, was fishing for blue catfish with a friend March 2 near El Dorado Bridge, along Marshyhope Creek. Fishing in about 20 feet of water with small chunks of gizzard shad as bait, Matthews felt a strong pull and lots of thrashing on his line. When he pulled the fish into the boat, he knew he had a potential record breaker. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the longnose gar, a prehistoric fish distinguished by its long nose and hard scales, weighed 18.3 pounds. It narrowly beat the 2019 record of 17.9 pounds, held by a Dorchester County man fishing the same creek at Brookview Bridge.
New Birding 101 program
Strawberry Hill, 1537 Mount Hope Road in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, will present a Birding 101 course for the novice birder on Saturdays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., on April 18, 25 and May 2. The series is designed for ages 16 and older and includes classroom and in-the-field experience. The cost is $30, and includes supplies. To register, call 717-642-5840 or visit www.strawberryhill.org.
Hunter Education classes coming up
A Maryland Department of Natural Resources hunter education class will take place 6 to 9 p.m. March 23, 24 and 26, and from 8 a.m. to noon March 28 at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Building, 1 Firemans Way, Middletown. Catoctin Fish and Game Club, 10219 Clark Road, Myersville, will hold a session 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 31, April 1 and 3, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4. To register, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.