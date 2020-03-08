50th annual Maple Syrup Festival in Thurmont
The Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks are hosting the annual maple syrup festival March 14, 15, 21 and 22 in the William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls State Park. Sugarmakers will demonstrate the traditional way of simmering sap to syrup every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. For an additional cost, enjoy a Maryland-made maple syrup served over a hot pancake and sausage breakfast. There will also be live bluegrass music, a hayride through the Maple Grove and an antique tractor display. The event is handicap accessible and a sign language interpreter will be stationed at the sugar shack for programs on both Sundays. Admission is a $3 donation, which will benefit the Friends group. For more information, call 301-271-7574.
C&O Canal wall stabilization project to begin
The National Park Service and Georgetown Heritage will begin work this month to assess and stabilize a C&O Canal National Historical Park canal wall near Grace Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. The NPS recently approved a plan to revitalize the C&O Canal in Georgetown. The Georgetown Canal Plan was prepared in partnership with Georgetown Heritage with support from the District of Columbia and the Georgetown Business Improvement District. The work to assess and stabilize the canal wall is necessary to preserve the wall and allow for the future operation of a canal boat in Georgetown. The new boat is currently under construction and is set to arrive in Georgetown in early 2021. For more information, visit www/georgetownheritage.org.
Update on pedestrian footbridge work in Harpers Ferry
The National Park Service is exploring options to repair damage to the Goodloe E. Byron Memorial Pedestrian Walkway across the Potomac River at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Repairs will take time, notes the NPS, given that the bridge spans the river. NPS is considering options for a shuttle service that would transport hikers and visitors around the footbridge closure until repairs can be completed. Damage occurred in December 2019 when multiple cars of a CSX train derailed from the railroad bridge. The pedestrian bridge is attached to the railroad bridge. Updates on the project will be posted at go.nps.gov/HAFEfootbridge.
Camp allows youth to explore careers in natural resources
The Frederick County Forestry Board has extended its deadline for Maryland high school students to apply for the Natural Resources Career Camp to explore careers and college studies in natural resources. Through donations, the board sponsors Frederick County high school students to the NRCC. The only cost to the student is a $125 activity fee, which is reimbursed once the student submits a written impression of the camp experiences. The camp curriculum focuses on traditional forestry with the inclusion of GIS and GPS technology, urban forestry, wildlife habitat, fisheries and watershed ecology. The deadline to apply is March 31. The camp is July 19 to 25 at Hickory Environmental Center in Accident. For more information, visit www.frederick.forestryboard.org.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.