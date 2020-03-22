Spring trout stocking delayed
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services has temporarily halted spring trout stocking, as of March 16, until further notice. Updates at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Temporary closures, modifications at regional national parks
The visitor center at Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont, is temporarily closed until further notice. Updates at www.nps.gov/cato. The visitor center at Monocacy National Battlefield is temporarily closed. Park areas and trails still remain open. Updates at www.nps.gov/mono. The visitor center at Antietam National Battlefield is temporarily closed as is the Observation Tower, located along the Sunken Road. Park grounds, roads and trails remain open. Updates at www.nps.gov/anti. Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center and the David Willis House are closed through March 31. The battlefield, trails, park roads, National Cemetery, and comfort stations will all remain open. The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., at the National Mall and Memorial Parks is temporarily closed to the public. The Patuxent Research Refuge, in Laurel, has canceled all public programs through March. The grounds and buildings are open to visitors during normal public hours. Updates at www.fws.gov/refuge/patuxent.
Race for the Birds canceled
The Potomac Valley Audubon Society’s 20th annual Race for the Birds, scheduled for March 28, has been canceled. As an alternative to this traditional 5K/10K, PVAS has created an interactive, virtual race. All race registrants — as well as the general public — may participate, though only race registrants will be eligible to win an award. Details at https://tinyurl.com/v58gd3z. Or participants can request their registration fee be reallocated as a donation or a refund will be made in full. Requests for either should be sent to race4birds@potomacaudubon.org.
NRA cancels annual meeting
The National Rifle Association has canceled its 149th annual meeting, scheduled for April 16 to 19 in Nashville. Details regarding a rescheduled NRA Members’ Meeting will be forthcoming. Updates at www.nraam.org. Also, the NRA National Firearms Museum in Fairfax, Virginia, is temporarily closed.
State-Fish Art contest deadline extended
Wildlife Forever has extended the State-Fish Art Contest deadline to April 30 to allow more time for students to compete and participate while schools are closed. The free Fish On lesson plan, entry forms and resources are available at www.statefishart.org.
— Susan Guynn
