Ruffed Grouse Society chapter to host conservation banquet
The Potomac Valley Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society will host its 24th annual conservation banquet June 5 at Big Cork Vineyards, 4236 Main St., Keedysville. The social hour and raffles begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m. Dinner tickets, include RGS membership, are $90 individual, $145 for two people; and $65 for dinner and RGS junior membership for ages 17 and under. Sponsorship tickets are also available. The $200 raffle package is reduced to $100 if purchased before May 20. Only 150 tickets will be sold to this event. For tickets, sponsorship or donations, contact James Harris at beavercreekflyshop@gmail.com or 301-524-9201.
Trout stocking in Frederick County
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stocked 300 golden and rainbow trout in Catoctin Creek (Doubs Meadow, delayed harvest) on April 27. Middle Creek received 2,000 golden and rainbow trout April 28, while Carroll Creek (for youth and blind) received 600 golden and rainbow, and Woodsboro Community Pond was stocked with 1,000 golden and rainbow trout. A fishing license with a trout stamp is required to fish Maryland’s stocked streams and lakes. Full regulations can be found at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Maryland teen catches new record fallfish
A Harford County youth angler, Maxwell Diegel, caught a 2.14-pound fallfish on April 19 while fishing in Broad Creek. Maxwell, age 13, was fishing from shore with corn and worms when he hooked the record catch. His catch broke the previous state record fallfish of 2.07 pounds, caught in 2019. Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. Maryland Department of Natural Resources recommends the fish be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed and certified.
National Park Service introduces mobile app
Created by Park Rangers with visitors in mind, the new National Park Service mobile app provides up-to-date information about all 423 national parks. The app can be downloaded in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, or at go.nps.gov/app. Features include interactive maps, things to do and places to visit.
Grand National turkey calling championships cancelled
The National Wild Turkey Federation has cancelled its popular Grand National Calling Championships for 2021. Annually held in conjunction with the NWTF’s Convention and Sport Show in February, the championships were postponed at that time and are now cancelled. The event draws hundreds of the world’s top youth and adult callers to compete for various titles and cash prizes. For more information on participating in this event, visit ww.nwtf.org.
‘Shrimp of the soil’
Brood X periodical cicadas are coming soon. While you might not be excited about the Great Eastern Brood’s arrival, wildlife will see their emergence as a smorgasbord featuring “shrimp of the soil,” according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. As the nymphs begin to emerge, making dime-size holes in the ground, look for box turtles, raccoons, northern flickers, wild turkeys, foxes and other wildlife to be feasting and likely making those dime-sized holes bigger as they dig for the cicada. Citizen scientists can help with cicada science by reporting their observations at cicadasafari.org, a free smartphone mapping app at the Apple app store or Google play. You’ll also find lots of cicada facts and activities at the website.
National Park holding synchronous firefly viewing lottery
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in Tennessee, will hold a lottery for a vehicle pass to view the naturally occurring phenomenon of a firefly species that flashes synchronously. Since 2006, access to the Elkmont area of the park has been limited during the eight days of predicted peak activity, which this year is predicted to be June 1-8. A total of 800 passes will be issued. Lottery applications will be accepted through May 3 and can be entered through www.recreation.gov.
— Susan Guynn
