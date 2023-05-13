RGS mid-Atlantic update
At 7 p.m. May 25, the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society will host a live broadcast for members to provide an update on regional projects and introduce new staff members for the mid-Atlantic region. A Q&A will follow. For more information on this virtual event, call 412-463-1492 or email emilys@ruffedgrousesociety.org.
Whether you are new to grouse or woodcock hunting or an old pro who would like to mentor a new hunter, the national RGS & AWS will host Grouse Camp, Sept. 22-24, in Eagle River, Wisconsin. Separate presentations will be made for novice and experienced upland hunters. For more information on this event, email GabeS@ruffedgrousesociety.org.
Mid-day hike to Annapolis Rocks
Join Frederick County Parks and Rec staff and other outdoor enthusiasts on the Appalachian Trail on a hike to Annapolis Rocks. A 5-mile in-and-out trail, this hike serves as one of the most popular in Maryland. Bring your own water and snacks. The hike, for ages 18 and older, is from 10 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. on May 17. The fee is $7. To register and for more information, visit recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.
Sugarloaf Mountain hike
The Mountain Club of Maryland will lead a 10-plus mile hike at 9:30 a.m. May 17. The hike starts from the Sugarloaf’s East parking lot and has a difficulty rating of hard. Non-members of the club can participate but need to contact the hike leader for details at ccr43@verizon.net. Annual membership is $20, $15 for ages 65 and older. The club hosts hikes year-round in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, and members are involved in service-work trips to maintain and renew trails, including the AT. The club was founded in 1934. For more information on membership, email membership@mcomd.org or contact@mcomd.org.
Kayak on the lake
Leisurely tours by kayak of Lake Seneca, in Black Hill Regional Park, Lake Ridge Drive in Boyds, take place at 6:30 p.m. May 15 and 25, for ages 12 and up. All gear is provided and since this is not a kayaking lesson, basic kayak paddling experience is required. The registration fee is $29 per person. For those ages 55 and older, lake tours by kayak take place from 10 a.m. to noon on May 23. The fee is also $29. Pre-registration is required. And if you don’t have kayaking experience, there is a beginning recreational kayaking session for ages 12 and up from 6 to 8 p.m. May 24 on the lake. The cost is $55 and, again, pre-registration is required. Register online at activemontgomery.org or call 301-528-3493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.