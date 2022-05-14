Pheasants Forever chapter to hold picnic
Pheasants Forever, Carroll County Chapter #622, will hold a picnic and shoot at 3 p.m. June 25 at Forest and Stream Club in Detour. In addition to a fried chicken and pit beef dinner, there will be an afternoon of shooting trap and skeet, fishing, canoeing and kayaking. BYO guns, ammo, rods, kayaks, canoes, chairs, yard games and a side dish or dessert to share. Skeet and trap shooting is $5 per round. Dinner is $10 per person, ages 10 and under free. Send a check payable to: PF CCC #622 by June 20 and mail to Melody Smith, 4027 Baptist Road, Taneytown MD 21787. Include your name, address, phone number, number of adults, number of children, and PF memberships ($35). For more information contact Melody Smith at melodys@verison.net or 443-340-5651.
The secret stories of Patuxent Research Refuge
Brad Knudsen, former manager of Patuxent Research Refuge, will share the stories behind Patuxent in the “Untold Stories of the North Tract” at 2 p.m. May 21 at the North Tract of Patuxent Research Refuge, 230 Bald Eagle Drive, Laurel. You may know that the military once trained in the area, but there’s more to the story. Lead removal from soil, deals struck with beavers, and generals almost losing their heads? This is a driving tour of Wildlife Way at the refuge. Recommended for ages 10 and older. And on June 4, “Cemeteries and Generals Driving Tour,” with some walking, takes place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Discover some of the hidden cemeteries and military sites on the North Tract. Register at 301-497-5887.
Hunter education classes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers hunting education classes around the state throughout the year. Classes fill up quick, so early registration is recommended. Here’s a few upcoming classes in the area: Thurmont Sportsman Conservation Club, 6 to 9 p.m. July 13-15 and 8 a.m. to noon July 16; Brownsville Church of the Brethren, in Brownsville, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1, 2 and 5, and 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 6; and at Burkittsville Ruritan Club, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15, 16 and 19, and 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 20. For more opportunities and to register, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
License-free fishing days ahead
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has designated June 4, June 11 and July 4 as license-free fishing days when anyone may fish without a recreational fishing license. But ... all other fishing regulations apply. For more information on recreational fishing regulations in Maryland, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
NWTF awards Md. student national academic scholarship
The National Wild Turkey Federation awarded Helen Bailey, of Mechanicsville, with the $10,000 Dr. James Earl Kennamer Academic Scholarship, sponsored by Mossy Oak. Bailey distinguished herself as a dedicated conservationist, hunter, intellectual and steward of her community, and concluded her high school career with a 4.0 GPA in being selected for the scholarship, according to a NWTF news release. In addition, she is an active member of NWTF, Ducks Unlimited, Mechanicsville Optimist Club, Southern Maryland Impact travel softball team and her church. Growing up around the Chesapeake Bay, she took full advantage of the outdoor recreation opportunities the area offers, including crabbing, fishing and hunting. Bailey plans to pursue a degree in biology and environmental sciences. For more information on NWTF and the scholarship, visit nwtf.org.
World elk calling championships in July
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host the 32nd annual RMEF World Elk Calling Championships at the RMEF Elk Camp & Mountain Festival July 22-23 in Park City, Utah. Participants will face off for the opportunity to win more than $45,000 in cash, hunting gear and other prizes. Participants will compete in divisions including professional, men’s, women’s, voice, youth and pee wee. For more information or to register to participate, visit rmef.org.
— Susan Guynn
