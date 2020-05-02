C&O Canal names new chief of interpretation
Christiana Hanson is the new chief of interpretation, education and volunteer operations along the 184.5-mile Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. She will oversee a team that manages public programs and visitor service operations spanning from Georgetown to Cumberland. Prior to joining the National Park Service, she worked at the National Archives and Records Administration as an education specialist on in-exhibit educational experiences facilitated through a volunteer docent program. For more information on the park, visit www.nps.gov/choh.
Maryland DNR photo contest underway
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting entries for its annual photo contest. Photographers, novice or professional, can enter for the chance to win cash and other prizes. Winning entries will be posted online, featured in an issue of the seasonal Maryland Natural Resources magazine, and placed in the 2021 wall calendar. Entries can include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, fauna, flora, insects, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather or wildlife. Photographers can submit up to three entries for $10 with additional entries (no limit) at $3 each, until Aug. 31. For more information, visit www.maryland.gov.dnr.
Invasive garlic mustard
It has pretty four-petal white flowers, and green saw-toothed leaves, and it’s a problem. Garlic mustard is in bloom now. This invasive weed may be pretty but it’s an invasive, non-native plant in Maryland and other states. It’s among the most “unwanted,” along with Tree of heaven (also known as ailanthus), autumn olive, multiflora rose, English ivy, mile-a-minute weed, kudzu, giant hogweed, Japanese stilt grass and purple loosestrife. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources website has an invasive plant identification guide (and one for kids, too) to help you find and rid habitat of these invasives. Generally, they crowd out native plants. Garlic mustard spreads quickly. It’s native range is Europe, Asia and Northwest Africa. If you see it, pull it, bag it and dispose of it. For more information on invasive plants in Maryland, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
