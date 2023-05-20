Md. summer-fall striped bass season regulations includes new maximum size
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced regulations for the summer recreational striped bass fishing season, which began May 16, including a new maximum size of 31 inches that is being enacted in states throughout the Atlantic Coast. DNR will continue other conservation actions — including a one-fish daily catch limit and a summer closure — that have been in place the past two seasons to protect the future of striped bass fishing.
The summer-fall season in most areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries will be open through July 15. All areas of the Bay will be closed to any targeting of striped bass from July 16-31, and will reopen Aug. 1 through Dec. 10. Anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum length of 19 inches and a maximum length of 31 inches. A smaller maximum size of 26 inches is in place in the Susquehanna Flats, Lower Susquehanna River, and North East River until June 1.
In Maryland’s portion of the Atlantic Ocean and its coastal bays, which are open to striped bass fishing all year, anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum length of 28 inches and a maximum length of 31 inches. This regulation went into effect May 16.
On May 2, the Striped Bass Board of Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission took emergency action requiring every recreational fishery from Maine to North Carolina, including the Chesapeake Bay, to implement a 31-inch maximum size limit. This conservation measure was done to provide protection for the strong 2015 year class as they grow into spawning age. Although the emergency rule expires Oct. 28, it is likely to be extended by the board, and Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River Fisheries Commission are setting the 31-inch maximum for the entire 2023 season.
More information and complete regulations on striped bass fishing in Maryland waters is available on the DNR website, dnr.maryland.gov.
Safe boating week underway
As boating season kicks into high gear, Maryland’s DNR encourages all waterway users to use personal flotation devices throughout the season. May 20-26 is National Safe Boating Week, a campaign to encourage waterway users to be responsible and wear PFDs on the water. In 2022, Maryland had 132 reportable boating accidents, resulting in 48 injuries and 11 fatalities. Of those fatalities, only two were wearing a life jacket.
Legislation to increase funding for waterfowl conservation
On May 8, Gov. Wes Moore signed the Hunting, Wildlife Conservation and Outdoor Recreation — Funding, Promotion, Management, Licenses, Permits and Stamps Act. The legislation will increase funding and resources for waterfowl conservation in the state.
This legislation raises hunting license fees in line with inflation and will generate more than $8 million to provide Maryland’s DNR with the resources to manage both wildlife and public lands throughout the state. Additionally, the bill increases the state duck stamp fee from $9 to $15. The legislation also provides for protection of breeding ground habitat.
And it creates a new Wildlife Conservation, Education and Outreach program to provide outreach and foster an interest in outdoor recreation, stewardship, hunting and wildlife conservation; establishes a stamp for hunting sika deer; and allows a nonresident attending a college or university in Maryland to purchase a resident hunting license.
