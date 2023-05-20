Md. summer-fall striped bass season regulations includes new maximum size

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced regulations for the summer recreational striped bass fishing season, which began May 16, including a new maximum size of 31 inches that is being enacted in states throughout the Atlantic Coast. DNR will continue other conservation actions — including a one-fish daily catch limit and a summer closure — that have been in place the past two seasons to protect the future of striped bass fishing.

