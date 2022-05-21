News-Post outdoor columnist receives Excellence in Craft Award
Dan Neuland, whose outdoor column Today’s Sportsman publishes in The Frederick News-Post on the second and fourth Saturday of the month, earned a first-place award in the Mason-Dixon Outdoor Writer’s Association Excellence in Craft Awards for his column titled “New Regulations for Brook Trout,” which published April 10, 2021. The 2021 Talbot Denmead Award for Conservation/Environment was presented to Neuland at the M-DOWA annual spring conference held at Rod & Reel Resort in Chesapeake Beach on May 7. Talbot Denmead (1877-1965), a native of Baltimore, was a nationally known conservationist, sportsman and author who held a variety of posts in both State and Federal wildlife agencies. You can read Neuland’s award-winning column at https://tinyurl.com/ycknjyjk or at fredericknewspost.com, search Today’s Sportsman.
Harpers Ferry NHP to present historic weapons displays, demonstrations
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28, Harpers Ferry (West Virginia) National Historical Park will present “Defend and Protect: Arming the American Soldier.” The program will introduce visitors to the town’s former gun-making industry and showcase the use of those weapons. Park rangers and living history volunteers dressed in civilian and military period clothing will display Harpers Ferry weapons and technology along Arsenal Square. Additionally, the Chesapeake Independent Blues and the U.S. Marine Corps Historical Company will conduct an afternoon historic weapons demonstration. These activities are included in the park entrance fee. For details, visit www.nps.gov/hafe.
Fly fishing class for women
Fly Fishers International WomenConnect, the Chesapeake Council of FFI and Chesapeake Women Anglers will host an introduction to spey casting for women from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Susquehanna State Park. Spey casting is a fly-fishing technique that creates longer casts without an overhead back cast. Learn about the equipment and techniques for single- and double-handed rods as well as casts for different fly fishing situations. Participants will use their own single-handed rods. Spey rods (two-handed rods) will be available for use during the class. Registration fee is $25, and a Maryland fishing license is required. Register at tinyurl.com/2p9xvyds.
Hiking trip for grieving young adults
The Umbrella Project, a nonprofit organization that provides hiking journeys for grieving young adults, will hold a hike for those 18 and older on the Appalachian Trail June 3 to 6. UP provides the support and gear with a team that includes experienced wilderness experts and mental health professionals. The purpose of the trip is to experience the healing and personal growth that being in the outdoors can provide. A second hike is scheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. For more information on the Umbrella Project and the hike, visit umbrellaprojecthike.org or call 301-606-0539 or visit the Facebook on Instagram page.
— Susan Guynn
