FNP outdoor writer wins MDDC award
Dan Neuland, outdoor writer for The Frederick News-Post, won second place in the News-Post’s division (dailies from 20,000 to 75,000 circulation) of the 2019 Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association’s journalism contest. Neuland, who writes the Today’s Sportsman column, was recognized for his column “River goose hunt sparks memories of Lefty Kreh,” which published March 24, 2019. View the column at https://tinyurl.com/ybo3zb6n.
Global Big Day a big day for birders
More than 50,000 people worldwide participated in the May 9 Global Big Day, where people scanned the skies, watched their yards and gardens, and sharing what they saw with eBird. The birding website notes that’s 32 percent more participants than in 2019, making a new world record for a single day of birding. Nearly 9,000 participants were first-timers in the event. A few more Big Day big numbers: 62,296 photos were shared with the Macaulay Library, 1,922 audio recordings were shared and 6,479 bird species were recorded. Find out more at https://ebird.org.
State Park camping information
Campgrounds in the western region of Maryland are open at Big Run State Park, in Swanton; Fort Frederick State Park, in Big Pool, and New Germany State Park, in Grantsville. Also at Cedarville State Forest, Smallwood State Park, Martinak River State Park, Tuckahoe State Park and Pocomoke River State Park in other regions of the state. Many others are expected to open around May 29. For updates on camping opportunities, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Boater safety course available online
A state-approved boating safety course will be held online 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 31, by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Natural Resources Police. The course satisfies the requirements for operating a vessel on Maryland waters and a Certificate of Boating Safety. Attendance at both sessions is required, followed by an online test taken at the participant’s convenience. There is no cost for the class but there is a request to make a $20 donation per student to the charity of choice prior to taking the test. To register and receive a link to the class, email ais1234@gmail.com or call 443-504-4880.
— Susan Guynn
