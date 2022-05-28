Maryland Heights parking areas closed
The National Park Service has permanently closed the Maryland Heights parking areas at Harpers Ferry (West Virginia) National Historical Park. The parking areas held only 16 vehicles, not large enough to handle the visitation the trailhead receives, and illegally parked vehicles often extended into the narrow, busy roadway, blocking one lane of travel. Visitors can access the trail and climbing areas by parking in the main Visitor Center lot and riding the park shuttle to historic Lower Town. There is also limited parking available in the Lower Town Train Station and River Access lots. It’s a short walk from Lower Town across the pedestrian footbridge to the trailhead and main climbing route. For more information, visit nps.gov/hafe.
Bad news for blue crabs
The results of the 2022 Baywide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey, conducted by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, estimates total crab abundance at 227 million, the lowest since the survey began in 1990, according to DNR. The number of juvenile crabs in 2022 was 101 million, a slight increase from 86 million in 2021, but the third consecutive year of below average recruitment. Blue crab reproduction is naturally variable, according to DNR, and it’s difficult to identify a singular reason for the recent period of low juvenile abundance. The full report can be found at dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/pages/blue-crab/dredge.aspx.
Bounty on snakeheads
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is offering gift card rewards for the capture of invasive northern snakeheads in the Chesapeake Bay and Blackwater River. Both agencies are placing yellow and blue tags on up to 500 snakeheads. Each tagged snakehead caught and harvested from now until 2024 could be rewarded with a gift card of $10 or $200 depending on the tag. To qualify, the harvester must report the tag number to USFWS at 800-448-8322, and is asked to take a photo of their harvested and tagged catch. Only those with reported tags will qualify for the gift cards. The population of snakeheads has been increasing in the upper Bay and is likely the top fish species that eats other fish in the Blackwater River. While a predator in the water, the fish is also considered a flavorful food source on the plate. In a 2021 Today’s Sportsman column, outdoor writer Dan Neuland wrote that “as table fare, snakehead fillets are delicious any way you decide to prepare them. Snakeheads have white, firm flesh that has no fishy taste. The mild flavor tastes great when fried, baked or grilled with olive oil and just salt and pepper or Old Bay as seasoning. Deep fried with batter or bread crumbs is excellent or grilled after soaking the fillets in a marinade is also a good choice. The firm flesh holds up very well on a hot grill.”
NRP do more than protect state’s natural resources
On May 14, at Anne Arundel Community College, the Maryland Natural Resources Police held its annual awards ceremony to recognize the achievements made by conservation law enforcement officers in 2021. Officer First Class Nathaniel Minnick, assigned to the Western Region, was named the Officer of the Year for his rigorous pursuit of the state’s wildlife laws. Cpl. Brian Hunt and Officer First Class Jacob Gerczak each received the Medal of Valor, the agency’s highest award. Hunt, an NRP diver, rescued a man from beneath a capsized boat in the Chesapeake Bay, saving his life. Gerczak prevented two suicide attempts within two months, including one woman who jumped into frigid waters and talking with another woman until she safely stepped down from a bridge. To see the full list of NRP officers honored during the ceremony, visit dnr.maryland.gov, select “news.”
It’s a bear! What now?
Seeing a black bear in the wild can be thrilling, even more so if it’s a close encounter. And like all wild animals, black bears should be treated with respect and given their space, advises the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Most bears fear people and will leave when they see you. If the bear woofs, snaps its jaws, slaps the ground or brush, or bluff charges then take the hint — you are too close! Remember, a bear can likely out run and out climb you. Sometimes bears will stand upright to get a better sense of smell. DNR offers these tips for how to react should you encounter a bear: Don’t panic, shoot, approach or feed the bear; make the bear aware of your presence by talking in a firm voice; make sure the bear has an escape route and keep pets away; back away slowly with your arms raised up to appear large; and, if possible, have all people and pets go inside and wait for the bear to leave. If it refuses to leave, make loud noises to scare it away. To report a bear-related emergency, call 410-260-8888.
— Susan Guynn
(1) comment
if they are trying to get rid of snakeheads why are they tagging & releasing them back? I understand paying the bounty but unless they have sterilized those they are putting back it seems to be defeating the point of trying to get rid of them
