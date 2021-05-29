License-free fishing days
Maryland will host three license-free fishing days — June 5, June 12 and July 4. On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of the state, as long as it’s for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the Department of Natural Resources fishing and crabbing guide. Aside from these free days, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be purchased online at dnr.maryland.gov.
Black Birders Week
Black Birders Week takes flight May 30 to June 5 and will showcase the ways black birders connect in the outdoors. The lineup includes nationwide birding events, live-streamed panel discussions and daily interactive themes in partnership with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the Bird Collective, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Wildlife Federation, Tucson Audubon Society and other organizations. More information can be found at https://blackafinstem.squarespace.com/bbw2021schedule.
Patuxent Research Refuge resumes summer activities
Programs for the North Tract and South Tract of Patuxent Research Refuge, in Laurel, return in June, July and August. On the North Tract, a night hike begins at 8:15 p.m. on June 4 for all ages. Participants may see beaver, bats, lightning bugs, frogs and night birds. A 12-mile guided bike ride (BYO bike) is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 12 for all ages. On June 19, a chipmunk and squirrel walk for ages and 7 and older will take place on the South Tract. And on June 12, at 1 p.m., an all-ages program on cicadas will take place. Programs are free and some require pre-registration. For more information, call 301-497-5887 or visit fws.gov/refuge/patuxent.
Veterans, Gold Star Families receive free entrance to national parks
Since Veterans Day 2020, Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans are eligible to receive free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests. The entrance free waiver does not cover expanded amenity or use fees for activities such as camping, transportation, special recreation permits, reservation fees or special tours. For more information on the program, visit www.nps.gov.
‘For Goodness Snakes’
Learn the basics about snake biology, why snakes are important and information on several species that call Maryland home in the “For Goodness Snakes” webinar, hosted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Wild Acres program, at 6:30 p.m. June 10. To receive a Zoom link to the free program, register at https://bit.ly/3yyBX0H.
— Susan Guynn
