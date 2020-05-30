Free fishing days in June, July
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers license-free fishing days on June 6, June 13 and July 4. On these select dates, recreational anglers will not need a fishing license, trout stamp or registration. However, all anglers must follow current size and catch limits. Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
State park passes available
Maryland Park Service’s annual State Parks and Trails Passports grant unlimited day-use admission and boat launching at state parks, and a 10 percent discount on state-operated concessions and boat rentals. This year’s pass will be available for a full year from date of purchase. Maryland’s 75 state parks include more than 900 miles of trails for biking, hiking and horseback riding. Passes are $75 for Marylanders, $100 for out-of-state visitors. Residents ages 62 and older can purchase the Golden Age Pass to state parks for $10. Golden Age cardholders get free entry into any Maryland State Park, half-price camping Sunday through Tuesday (excluding holidays) and unlimited boat launch access. Both are available at www.shopdnr.com or by calling 410-260-8186.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.