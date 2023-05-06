Mid-day hike

Frederick County Parks and Rec offers a mid-day hike on May 10 from Wolf Rock to Chimney Rock. This 4-mile loop hike has two vistas and travels through immense stands of hardwoods and mountain laurel. It also contains strenuous sections of trail with uneven and rocky terrain and a total elevation gain of 870 feet. The hike, led by staff, begins at 10 a.m. and will take about three hours. The fee is $7. Register and learn more at recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.

