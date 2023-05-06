Mid-day hike
Frederick County Parks and Rec offers a mid-day hike on May 10 from Wolf Rock to Chimney Rock. This 4-mile loop hike has two vistas and travels through immense stands of hardwoods and mountain laurel. It also contains strenuous sections of trail with uneven and rocky terrain and a total elevation gain of 870 feet. The hike, led by staff, begins at 10 a.m. and will take about three hours. The fee is $7. Register and learn more at recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.
Fisheries advisory commissions accepting applications
Applications to the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission (recreational fisheries) and Tidal Fisheries Advisory Commission (commercial fisheries) are currently being accepted. If you are interested in serving or if you know of someone who may be interested, application instructions, including a link to the application, may be found at govappointments.maryland.gov. The commissioners are appointed by the governor and they advise the department’s director of fishing and boating services on all matters brought to the commissions. Membership is composed of individuals from across the state that represent the interests of various fisheries-related constituencies and stakeholders. Meetings are currently held on a quarterly basis. Apply by May 22 for consideration. For inquiries about the commissions, contact Paul Genovese at paul.genovese@maryland.gov. For inquiries on the application itself, contact the Governor’s Appointment Office at gov.appointments@maryland.gov.
Wilderness skills classes for kids
Fox Haven Farm & Retreat Center, Jefferson, will hold a series of wilderness skills and foraging classes for kids, ages 6 to 12, from July 10-14. The skills will be taught by nationally recognized bushcraft, primitive skills and wilderness survival instructor Jason Drevenak and the Fox Haven staff. Throughout the week, participants will learn the “Fundamental 5” — shelter, fire craft, water and food, navigation and rescue signaling. The cost is $350 for the week, pre-registration required. More details and registration at foxhavenfarm.org or 240-490-5484.
Learn to kayak
Black Hill Visitor Center, in Boyds, will hold a beginning recreational kayaking class on Little Seneca Lake on May 10 and 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., for ages 12 and older. Learn basic strokes, entries and exits, boat control and more, all taught by certified American Canoe Association instructors. On May 9, a beginner session for older adults, ages 55 and up, will be held. All necessary equipment will be provided. Pre-registration is required and the fee is $55 for either session. Details at activemontgomery.org.
Snakehead tagging program continues
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is continuing a northern snakehead tagging program in an effort to spur removal of invasive fish from state waters. Up to 500 tags will be put on snakeheads from Gunpowder River, upper Chesapeake Bay tributaries and Mattawoman and Nanjemoy creeks of Potomac River. Anyone who harvests a tagged snakehead will receive a prize of either $10 for a yellow tag or $200 for a blue tag. Anglers can report their tag number to the USFWS phone number found on the tag and follow the instructions. Only snakeheads harvested and not returned to the water will be eligible for the prize.
The population of snakeheads has been increasing in the Chesapeake Bay watershed since 2004, when they were first discovered in the Potomac River. Snakeheads have also become a delicacy by some anglers who harvest them for food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.