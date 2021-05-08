‘Shrimp of the soil’
Brood X periodical cicadas are coming soon. While you might not be excited about the Great Eastern Brood’s arrival, wildlife will see their emergence as a smorgasbord featuring “shrimp of the soil,” according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. As the nymphs begin to emerge, making dime-size holes in the ground, look for box turtles, raccoons, northern flickers, wild turkeys, foxes and other wildlife to be feasting and likely making those dime-sized holes bigger as they dig for the cicada. Citizen scientists can help with cicada science by reporting their observations at cicadasafari.org, a free smartphone mapping app at the Apple app store or Google play. You’ll also find lots of cicada facts and activities at the website.
Reminder: Leave deer wild
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources cautions anyone who encounters a fawn to avoid disturbing it and resist the urge to feed or handle the animal. Removing deer from the wild and keeping them in captivity is against the law in Maryland, for both animal welfare and public safety. Deer are born with specialized adaptations — born in the spring, fawns instinctively lie motionless when approached by potential predators, relying on their adaptations to help them hide. Their virtual lack of odor, natural camouflage provided by their spots, and freezing behavior help them avoid danger. Inquisitive fawns will sometimes explore new surroundings and may appear to be lost or orphaned. There is usually no need for human intervention since in most cases, the doe is nearby foraging and will return to nurse her fawn when it is safe.
Three to be inducted into Bass Fishing Hall of Fame
In celebrating those who have made major contributions to bass fishing, the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame board of directors has selected Gene Gilliland, Jason Lucas and Trip Weldon as the 2021 inductees. Gilliland is known for his work in fisheries management and bass conservation. Lucas, who died in 1975, is the former fishing editor for Sports Afield, and is considered one of the modern era’s “fathers of bass fishing.” His book “Lucas on Bass Fishing” published in 1947 and is one of the first bass fishing how-to books. Weldon retired from B.A.S.S. in 2020 and was a tournament director for nearly 20 years. The induction dinner will be held Sept. 30 in Springfield, Missouri.
New Md. Outdoor Recreation Ambassadors named
Two nonprofits and two private businesses have been named Maryland Outdoor Recreation Ambassadors, recognized for their efforts to promote and expand access to the state’s outdoor recreation opportunities. The new ambassadors are all from: Black Girls Dive Foundation, which encourages young black women to be involved in recreational swimming and diving, STEM pursuits and environmental stewardship; City Ranch, a nonprofit equestrian center; Trout and About, which provides in-person educational classes and fly fishing experiences on the Gunpowder River; and Backwater Angler, a fly fishing shop and guide service for the Gunpowder.
Area national parks provide venison to nonprofits
Seven national parks in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have concluded this year’s annual operations to reduce overabundant white-tailed deer. These parks donated more than 11,000 pounds of venison to local nonprofit organizations that will serve approximately 44,000 meals to families in need through deer management programs. The participating parks include Catoctin Mountain Park, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, C&O Canal National Historical Park, Antietam National Battlefield and Monocacy National Battlefield. From Catoctin, 1,959 pounds of venison were donated to HELP Hotline, Thurmont Food Bank, and Montgomery County Police Community Engagement. More than 1,300 pounds of venison were donated to the Maryland Food Bank from Monocacy National Battlefield.
— Susan Guynn
