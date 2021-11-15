Mountain Club of Md. hosting area hikes
On Nov. 27, the Mountain Club of Maryland will lead a hike on blazed trails at Soldiers Delight Natural Environmental Area, in Owings Mills. The trails run through serpentine barrens, fields and wooded areas. For more details and start time, email millerswlcom@msn.com. Also on Nov. 27, the club will host a 10-11 mile loop hike in Frederick County, departing from Hamburg Road using the Catoctin Trail and other trails in the forest. For start time and details on this hike, email trailsaunders@gmail.com
Texas park becomes certified International Dark Sky Park
The National Park Service and the International Dark Sky Association have certified the LBJ Ranch Unit of Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Stonewall, Texas, as an International Dark Sky Park. This certification recognizes the exceptional quality of the park’s night skies and provides added opportunities to enhance visitor experiences through astronomy-based interpretive programming. The International Dark Sky Places Program was founded in 2001 as a non-regulatory and voluntary program to encourage communities, parks and protected areas around the world to preserve and protect dark sites through responsible lighting polices and public education. Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park now joins more than 180 locations that have followed a rigorous application process that demonstrates robust community support for dark sky certification.
Local hunter charged with hunting black bear with bait
Maryland National Resources Police charged a Sabillasville man with illegal bear hunting in Frederick County. On Oct. 25, police were on patrol checking a potential bear bait site when they observed Donald Noble, 50, sitting in a ladder stand with a rifle. According to police, Noble’s stand was located where police had found corn kernels the previous day. Maryland law requires a hunter and any bear that a hunter shoots to be at least 150 yards from bait placed for other species. Noble initially denied knowing that the area was baited but later acknowledged that there had been corn there, claiming he had removed it 10 days earlier, police said. After concluding their investigation, police charged Noble with hunting a black bear with the aid of bait. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
Funds for ducks
Chevron recently committed $500,000 to Ducks Unlimited to help support projects along the Gulf Coat of Louisiana. The grant will support two projects through DU's Gulf Coast Initiative: The Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge Moist Soil Enhancement Project to help manage 1,200 acres of wetlands in Cameron Parish, and the Port Fourchon Terracing and Living Shoreline Project to help restore and protect 650 acres in Lafourche Parish. For more information, visit ducks.org.
