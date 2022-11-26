DNR seeks holiday recipes for cookbook
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters, anglers and foragers to submit their favorite recipe(s) featuring a Maryland species for the holiday edition of the "Wild Maryland" cookbook. Submissions will be accepted throughout the holiday season and should, of course, include the ingredients, directions and photos of the prepared dish. You can also include a few words about the history behind the recipe. Entries may be published in a future edition of "Wild Maryland." The 2021 online edition of the cookbook can be viewed at dnr.maryland.gov/cookbook/pages/home.aspx. Submit holiday recipes to Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Webinars to discuss offshore wind fisheries compensatory fund
The Consensus Building Institute and the University of Delaware's Special Initiative on Offshore Wind will host two webinars about offshore wind fisheries compensatory mitigation. The webinars are 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84786320076#success via Zoom) and 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84686674850#success via Zoom). Nine coastal states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been advancing an initiative to establish a regional fund administrator for that purpose. The fund would provide financial compensation to members of the fishing community for impacts from offshore wind development in the Atlantic Coast region. You can read the Draft Fisheries Mitigation Framework of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management at boem.gov.
Maryland's newest state park open
Sideling Hill Creek State Park, in Allegany County, is Maryland's newest state park. The 865-acre park is near the Woodmont Natural Resources Management Area, Sideling Hill Wildlife Management Area and the Western Maryland Rail Trail. The park is comprised of forest land and a majestic overlook of the Potomac River valley, and will provide outdoor recreational opportunities that include trout fishing in Sideling Hill Creek.
The park's property was a 19th century private retreat and later served as a Boy Scout camp until it was sold in 1991. That year, DNR began leasing the facility to the Maryland National Guard for a training facility known as Camp Baker. The property was returned to Maryland Park Service stewardship in 2021 for development into public space. Learn more at dnr.maryland.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.