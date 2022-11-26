DNR seeks holiday recipes for cookbook

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters, anglers and foragers to submit their favorite recipe(s) featuring a Maryland species for the holiday edition of the "Wild Maryland" cookbook. Submissions will be accepted throughout the holiday season and should, of course, include the ingredients, directions and photos of the prepared dish. You can also include a few words about the history behind the recipe. Entries may be published in a future edition of "Wild Maryland." The 2021 online edition of the cookbook can be viewed at dnr.maryland.gov/cookbook/pages/home.aspx. Submit holiday recipes to Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov

