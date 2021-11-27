Frederick Bird Club to meet
See the birds of Panama during a Zoom presentation for the Dec. 2 Frederick Bird Club meeting, to be held via Zoom. Email frederickbirdclub@yahoo.com for the link.
Deer firearms season underway
The two-week firearms hunting season for white-tailed and sika deer in Maryland is underway and continues daily through Dec. 11. The two-week season includes Sunday hunting in all but three counties. For more information on deer hunting in Maryland and regulations, visit dnr.maryland.gov and click on the 2021-2022 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.
PVAS to host wellness walk
The Potomac Valley Audubon Society will host a wellness walk from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 7 at Stauffer’s Marsh, 4069 Back Creek Valley Road in Hedgesville, West Virginia. The purpose of the free walk is to get outside and explore the natural world to take advantage of hiking’s physical and mental health benefits, and it is open to anyone. Additional walks will take place throughout the year. Registration and other information, such as COVID guidelines and directions, can be found at potomacaudubon.org.
‘Outdoors Maryland’ begins 33rd season
“Outdoors Maryland,” produced in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, began its 33rd season in November. Over the years, “Outdoors Maryland” has produced more than 700 stories about people and the outdoors about topics ranging from science-oriented environmental issues to segments about unusual people, animals and places around the state. November program topics have included trapping muskrat in Dorchester County, Maryland’s prehistoric past, a new state park that caters to off-road vehicles, and, on Nov. 30, horseshoe crabs in the classroom and the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay. The program airs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Maryland Public Television. You can also stream aired episodes at mpt.org.
— Susan Guynn
