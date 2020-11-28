Deer firearms hunting season is open in Maryland
The two-week firearms hunting season for white-tailed and sika deer opens Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 12, including Sunday hunting Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 in Frederick County. Maryland hunters are encouraged to donate any extra deer they may harvest to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry. Hunters may claim a tax credit of up to $50 for each legally harvested deer that is processed and donated to a nonprofit food sharing program. The maximum credit in any one tax year is $200 per hunter. Hunters can find more information on this change in the 2020-2021 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Giving Tuesday supports Cunningham Falls, Gambrill state parks
On Dec. 1, the Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks will participate for the first time in Giving Tuesday. Due to COVID-19, all park events have been canceled in 2020. At the same time, the parks have seen record-setting visitation in day-use facilities and campgrounds. Nearly 1 million people have visited Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks in 2020. To support the Friends group, visit cunninghamgambrill.org or the group’s Facebook page.
Ruger completes acquisition of Marlin assets
Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. has completed its acquisition of all of the Marlin Firearms assets on Nov. 23. The agreement to purchase these assets emanated from the Remington Outdoor Co. Inc. bankruptcy. Christopher J. Killoy, CEO, said that since announcing the acquisition in September, the firearms community is “delighted that the legendary Marlin rifles are now part of the Ruger product family.” Killoy said the company will re-introduce Marlin rifles in the latter half of 2021.
All about owls
“The Wonderful World of Owls” is the newest Bird Academy course offered by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Learn about the sensory powers of owls, their hunting techniques, where to look and listen for owls, and more. The self-paced course includes instructional videos, photo galleries and interactive learning tools. Receive a discount when you pre-register yourself, or a friend, before Dec. 10, visit https://academy.allaboutbirds.org/product/the-wonderful-world-of-owls for details.
Fish art contest for youth
Wildlife Forever, with support from the USDA Forest Service, connects young people to fish, fishing and aquatic conservation through art, writing and science. To enter, contestants create an original horizontal illustration (either 8½ x 11 inches or 9 x 12 inches) of any species from the Official Fish List and a one-page writing entry detailing its habitat and efforts to conserve it. Entries are judged in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12, and must be postmarked by March 31, 2021. For details and entry forms, visit www.fishart.org.
