Prescribed burn scheduled on watershed property
A prescribed burn is scheduled to take place in the City of Frederick watershed property off Gambrill Park Road between Nov. 8 and 10. DNR fire staff will be on hand to direct the fire activity. Gambrill Park Road will be closed between Fishing Creek Road and Gate R6 during the burn. All trails in the northeast section of the watershed also will be closed. For more information, call 301-600-1440.
PVAC hosts lecture on bald eagles
The Potomac Valley Audubon Society will present a virtual program on bald eagles at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10. Randy Robinson will provide an in-depth look at the bald eagles of the Potomac Valley, especially focusing on the ones that make the nest at the USFWS National Conservation Training Center in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, where Robinson works. The Zoom link is available via the PVAS calendar at potomacaudubon.org.
Junior deer hunt Nov. 13-14
Junior Deer Hunting Days in Maryland are the weekend of Nov. 13-14. The hunt is open on private and designated public land in all counties on Nov. 13, and on private land in all counties except Baltimore, Howard and Prince George’s on Nov. 14. Also, on Nov. 14, junior hunters in Allegany, Cecil, Garrett, St. Mary’s and Washington counties may hunt on designated public lands. Hunters age 16 or younger who possess a valid license may use air guns or firearms that meet the regulatory requirements to hunt white-tailed or sika deer on these days. Youth must be accompanied by an adult, at least 21 years old, holding a valid Maryland hunting license. Adults serve as mentors only and may not possess a hunting device while accompanying the junior hunter. For bag limits and other regulations, read the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping, found at dnr.maryland.gov.
Mountain Club of Md. hikes
Join the Mountain Club of Maryland’s Nov. 13 hike from Wolfsville Road to Annapolis Rocks. This out-and-back hike on the Maryland AT includes climbs, ridge walking, stream crossings and a very rocky section of trail. For details on when and where to meet, email Patty and Steve Williams at atmaintainer6@gmail.com. On Nov. 14, the club hike will start from the upper parking lot in Gambrill State Park and perform a loop using a combination of trails. For more information on this hike, email trailsaunders@gmail.com.
— Susan Guynn
