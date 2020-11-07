Junior Hunt Days
Nov. 14 is a Junior Hunt Day for hunters ages 16 or younger to hunt deer, accompanied by a mentor. In Frederick County, Nov. 15, which is a Sunday, is also a Junior Hunt Day. Junior hunters must have a hunting license or be exempt from the license requirement as detailed on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website. The accompanying mentor must be 21 or older, possess a valid Maryland hunting license and be unarmed. For the complete regulations for Junior Hunt Days throughout the state, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Baltimore Boat Show canceled for 2021
The National Marine Manufacturers Association, representing North American recreational boat, engine and marine accessory manufacturers, has canceled the Progressive Baltimore Boat Show and eight other boat shows for the first quarter of 2021. The Progressive Insurance Atlantic City show is still scheduled for Feb. 24-28, with a possible delay date of early April; and the Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow is slated for March 25-28. The New England show is being rescheduled. For more information, visit www.nmma.org.
Trees available from Md. State Nursery
Orders are now being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Almost all trees and shrubs available for sale are native and many are also pollinator-friendly. Available are more than 50 conifer and deciduous species, from loblolly pine to river birch. A minimum order of 25 seedlings per species is required and they are to be planted for conservation, lumber and/or cut Christmas tree purposes. The nursery is in Preston. For details, visit nursery.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.