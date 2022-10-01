New state records for swordfish, albacore
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has confirmed two new state fish records. Jeff Jacobs holds the new state record for the Atlantic Division with a 393-pound swordfish (Xiphias gladius) he caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City. Jacobs was on charter boat RoShamBo with Capt. Willie Zimmerman and crew preparing to return to shore following a successful day on the water, according to a DNR news release. Just then, the boat’s Shimano Tyrnos 50 two-speed reel, baited with eel and a blue-white skirt, was tugging with what would be the record-breaking swordfish. Jacobs spent the next five and a half hours fighting to pull the huge fish aboard. The swordfish is more than 90 pounds larger than the previous record set in 2021. ... Thomas Bodmer of Poolesville is the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch aboard the charter Top Dog on Sept. 20 as they, too, were preparing to head back to shore after a slow day of fishing. Bodmer said it took 25 minutes to reel in his catch. He landed the record albacore trolling a naked ballyhoo bait. The previous record was set in 2004. Anglers who think they have a potential record catch can call DNR at 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8235.
Fall trout stocking underway
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will begin fall trout stocking in early October, stocking thousands of hatchery-raised brown, golden and rainbow trout in select creeks, rivers, lakes and ponds across the state. Get weekly stocking updates by calling 800-688-3467 on Fridays or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/mtp4dyc4. For Maryland’s fishing regulations and licenses, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Maryland Fly Fishing Trail — a first in the nation
On Sept. 24, Fish & Hunt Maryland launched its statewide Fly Fishing Trail, a first in the nation. FHMD was developed as a partnership by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of Commerce to promote fishing, hunting and shooting sports, and to promote tourism and the state’s abundant resources. The trail includes 48 sites and includes all 23 counties and Baltimore city. In Frederick County, part of the trail’s Capital Region of sites includes Big Hunting Creek and the Monocacy River. The full collection of trail sites can be found at fishandhuntmaryland.com/marylands-fly-fishing-trail. Each site’s page includes information on fish species (including trout, largemouth bass, striped bass and other saltwater fish), water type and access details, and provides information on nearby businesses that provide expert knowledge, guides, supplies and equipment sales or rentals, as well as providing regulatory information. In addition, visitors will find information on local attractions, events, craft beverage makers, lodging and more.
PGC to offer state game lands tours
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is offering nine self-guided tours throughout the state, beginning Oct. 2 and continuing Sundays through Oct. 16. All tours are free and are open only to vehicles licensed for travel on public roads. The tour schedule begins Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with State Game Lands 42, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, with tour highlights including a study area for ruffed grouse, forestry projects and various habitats; and State Game Lands 57, Luzerne and Wyoming counties from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with points of interest including wildlife habitat-improvement projects, four-wheel drive vehicles with high clearance are required for this tour. Game commission staff will be stationed along the tour routes. For the complete list of tours and more details, visit pgc.pa.gov.
