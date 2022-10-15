Fall trout stocking update

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources continues to stock trout for the fall season. The week of Oct. 2, DNR stocked a total of 7,700 trout throughout the state, that included the waters of Cunningham Lake in Frederick County, Morgan Run in Carroll County, and Greenbrier Lake in Washington County. Around Oct. 11, another total of 2,900 trout were stocked in waters around the state, including the South Branch Patapsco River in Carroll County and Blairs Valley Lake in Washington County. And on Oct. 12, a total of 2,300 trout were stocked in Garrett and Howard counties, and in Beaver Creek in Washington County. For updates on when and where trout have been stocked, visit dnr.maryland.gov.

