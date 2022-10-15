Fall trout stocking update
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources continues to stock trout for the fall season. The week of Oct. 2, DNR stocked a total of 7,700 trout throughout the state, that included the waters of Cunningham Lake in Frederick County, Morgan Run in Carroll County, and Greenbrier Lake in Washington County. Around Oct. 11, another total of 2,900 trout were stocked in waters around the state, including the South Branch Patapsco River in Carroll County and Blairs Valley Lake in Washington County. And on Oct. 12, a total of 2,300 trout were stocked in Garrett and Howard counties, and in Beaver Creek in Washington County. For updates on when and where trout have been stocked, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Black bears are on the move
Winter is coming and black bears are beginning a period of increased feeding activity in preparation for hibernation. Maryland’s DNR reminds residents that during this time bears will travel across roads more frequently and can become more attracted to human-provided food sources and lose their natural fear of people. Human-provided food sources includes bird feeders and trash. In Maryland, the black bear population is concentrated in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties but are known to roam about other northern and central counties. Bears will begin entering dens around mid-November, with most being inside dens by mid-December, notes a DNR news release. Maryland’s black bear hunt is Oct. 24 to 29, and permits to hunt bear were awarded last month, via a lottery system, for those who entered. Learn more at dnr.maryland.gov.
Trapper education course to be held
Maryland’s DNR offers a trapper education course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at New Germany State Park, in Grantsville. Registration is required by Oct. 28; lunch is $5. Participants must complete the trapper education workbook prior to the Nov. 5 event and those under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. In addition to the workbook, students will participate in trap handling/field exercises and pass a written test to receive a certification card. For more information, call the DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service at 301-777-2136.
Ohio man convicted of selling hunting leases on land he did not own
An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for one year and one day for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Nathan Knox, 30, was found guilty of operating a scheme in 2019 where he placed advertisements on social media pages for supposed hunting leases in Ohio. The scheme was exposed by two victims from Florida who traveled to Ohio to scout the property they had supposedly leased. When confronted by the true landowner, they realized they had been defrauded and contacted the local sheriff’s office. In total, Knox had solicited payments from at least 68 different individuals, all residing outside of Ohio, and received payments totaling $34,000 from at least 59 of those individuals.
Assateague trails closed for construction
The Life of the Marsh Trail and Life of the Forest Trail at Assateague Island National Park are closed for construction. Trails and parking lots are closed to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. The project will reconstruct the deteriorating sections of each trail’s boardwalk at overlooks; some portions were replaced following the damage from Hurricane Sandy in October 2012. The National Park Service notes that the project is funded by park entrance and pass fees with 80 percent of all revenue from the park’s entrance fees staying in the park to fund this type of visitor-related project. Reconstruction, weather dependent, is expected to be completed no later than March 2023. For more information, visit nps.gov/asis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.