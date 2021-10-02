First recreational trail building school in US
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada will be home to the nation’s first school on building recreational trails. The Nevada Appeal reported Sept. 27 that the Great Basin Institute has been awarded a $160,000 federal grant to establish a professional recreational trail building school. The funds come from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The proposed school will be in Ely. The hope is to draw outdoor recreation professionals from all over the U.S. Kyle Horvath, director of White Pine County Tourism and Recreation, said Ely is an ideal spot with its proximity to the Mountain West.
Hogan announces Office of Outdoor Recreation
On Sept. 24, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the creation of the Office of Outdoor Recreation within the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the hiring of J. Daryl Anthony to serve as executive director. Anthony will work with DNR, the Maryland Department of Commerce, and other agencies and stakeholders to support and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities and the economic benefits they produce. This includes implementation of the recommendations of the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission. Anthony served 35 years with DNR, ultimately as assistant secretary for land resources. He joined DNR in 1983 as a park ranger at Patapsco Valley State Park in Howard County, and served as regional manager for the Maryland Park Service’s southern, central, and western regions until Gov. Hogan appointed him assistant secretary in 2015.
More hunters to pursue Maine moose this fall
CARIBOU, Maine — Maine’s annual moose hunt started with more permits for hunters than the previous year. The hunt began Sept. 27 in limited parts of the state. The late September and early October moose hunt mostly takes place in far northern and eastern parts of Maine. The moose hunt ends briefly on Oct. 2. Other stretches of the hunt take places in mid-October, late October and November. The state approved almost 3,500 moose permits for this season, and that was an increase of 11 percent from the previous year.
Tests for fatal deer disease in Louisiana qualify for drawings
NEW ORLEANS — Deer hunters across Louisiana can qualify for a $1,000 drawing by having the head of a mature white-tailed buck tested for chronic wasting disease, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release. Chronic wasting disease is always fatal in deer, elk or moose, but it can take 16 months to four years for the first symptoms to show up. The disease has not yet been found in Louisiana. But all three neighboring states — Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi — are among at least 26 where it has been found. The department wants to test deer taken statewide during Louisiana’s 2021-22 hunting seasons. The tests are free until a region meets its testing quota, said Dr. James LaCour, the state veterinarian. The South Louisiana Branch of the National Deer Association is providing money for the gift cards. Any deer can be infected, but mature bucks typically have higher infection rates, the department said. Symptoms include weight loss, excessive salivation, teeth grinding, head tremors, difficulty swallowing, excessive urination and thirst, incoordination, splay leg stance, lowered head and ears, fixed stare, fainting and lack of awareness.
