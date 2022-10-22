Project Healing Waters monthly meeting Oct. 25

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick. The next meeting is Oct. 25. The program provides basic fly fishing education to disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans, that includes fly casting, fly tying and fly rod building classes along with outings to participants whose skills range from beginners who have never fished before to those with prior fly fishing experience. All fly fishing equipment and supplies are provided to participants at no cost. Contact Dave Wooster at 443-694-7573 to learn more.

