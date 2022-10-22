Project Healing Waters monthly meeting Oct. 25
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick. The next meeting is Oct. 25. The program provides basic fly fishing education to disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans, that includes fly casting, fly tying and fly rod building classes along with outings to participants whose skills range from beginners who have never fished before to those with prior fly fishing experience. All fly fishing equipment and supplies are provided to participants at no cost. Contact Dave Wooster at 443-694-7573 to learn more.
Hunting seasons underway
The first segment of Maryland’s muzzleloader statewide hunt ends Oct. 22; however, hunters in Region B can also use muzzleloaders from Oct. 24-29 for antlerless deer only. Region B includes Frederick, eastern Washington, Carroll and all other counties except Garrett, Allegany and western Washington counties. Archery season for antlerless white-tailed deer in Region B opens Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 25. The fall wild turkey season runs Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. The black bear hunt, in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties only and by permit only, is Oct. 24 to 29. For full details on all of Maryland’s hunting seasons, licensing and regulations, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Small game hunting in Maryland
Squirrel season is open throughout the state with a bag limit of six per day. Rabbit season opens Nov. 5 with a bag limit of four per day. Both seasons are open until Feb. 28. The second leg of the mourning dove season is now open through Nov. 25, with a bag limit of 15 per day. The ruffed grouse season continues through Dec. 31 in all counties with a daily bag limit of two. And the first part of the woodcock season is open through Nov. 25 in Maryland. The daily bag limit is three. As with all hunting in Maryland, a license is needed. For full details on seasons and regulations, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Special waterfowl hunting days for youth, veterans, military
Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans and military personnel have two days of waterfowl hunting scheduled just for them, Nov. 5, 2022, and Feb. 4, 2023. On these two days, hunting for ducks, geese and coots on public and private lands will be offered exclusively to eligible hunters 16 years or younger, military veterans and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including the National Guard and Reserves. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years of age, and all hunters and mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements; adults must purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp; youth under age 16 need to purchase the Maryland stamp only. Full details at dnr.maryland.gov or call 410-260-8540.
10K/5k to benefit Friends group
The Friends 10K/5K and Fun Run-Walk takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at the lake at Cunningham Falls State Park, William Houck Drive, Thurmont. The 5K runs over the paved rolling course among all of autumn’s glorious colors, including “the Hill.” The 10K is a double-loop of the 5K course. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks, which provides financial support and volunteers for both parks in Frederick County. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Thurmont/Friends10K5K. Registration fee is $40 for the 5K or 10K, and $8.51 for the fun run/walk.
