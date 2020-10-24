Black bear hunt this week
The black bear hunt in Maryland takes place Oct. 26-30 in Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources awarded 950 hunting permits through an application process and lottery held in early September. The annual hunt is an important management tool used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and limit expansion of Maryland bears into the eastern suburbs and cities.
DNR conducting study on hunting
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has posted a notice on its website regarding a DNR study on hunting participation, preferences and opinions. Responsive Management is conducting the study for DNR. Maryland resident and non-resident hunting license holders and Migratory Game Bird Stamp holders may receive a phone call, email or postcard asking them to share their experience with and opinions on hunting in Maryland. Selection for the survey is random and DNR asks those contacted to answer the survey. For more information about the study, contact Bill Harvey at bill.harvey@maryland.gov.
This is it!
Local leaf peepers, this is the weekend to see fall leaves in full color in Frederick County, according to regional reports from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Leaves are falling and rain or wind could bring a quick end to this year’s spectacular colors. Aaron Cook, forester, Clear Spring in Washington County, says it’s been “the best foliage in years ... everywhere I look in Washington County seems to be at peak color or very close.”
Big Day birders break records
The Birding Wire reports that the Oct. 17 worldwide Big Day totals shattered last year’s record with birders finding a total of 7,014 different species of birds, with more than 30,000 birders participating. The top four nations reporting the most number of birds observed are along the South American corridor where the Andes Mountains meet the Amazon River basin, report the Bird Wire. That is the richest area in the world for species diversity of birds. For more information, visit www.birdingwire.com.
Deer are on the move
Fall breeding season has deer on the move now and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers these tips for motorists: Deer will be most active in the early morning and evening periods; slow down if a deer crosses the road ahead because deer often travel in groups and others may be nearby; heed deer crossing road signs and slow down; and watch the shoulder of the road where you may see deer standing. The fall mating season runs mid-October through November. And remember, saying “Watch for deer,” to a loved one in Maryland means “I love you.”
Restoration of viewsheds on Thomas, Worthington farms underway
Monocacy National Battlefield is removing trees within targeted areas on the Thomas and Worthington farms to help restore historic sight lines that were present during the 1864 Battle of Monocacy and to increase opportunities for the public to access and learn about the battlefield. The park will replant the areas where trees are removed and maintain them as open spaces. During the battle, some of the most intense fighting occurred between the two farms. The project will continue through December and is part of the Monocacy National Battlefield Public Access Plan — Environmental Assessment. The plan also calls for the addition of almost 8 miles of trails, the restoration of visual connections and improvements to pedestrian access. The park added new trails at Best and Worthington Farms in 2019 and completed a new accessible boardwalk at Gambrill Mill in July 2020. There are temporary closures at the Thomas and Worthington farms. For more information, call 301-662-3515 or visit www.nps.gov/mono.
— Susan Guynn
