Fall foliage report
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports that fall foliage is nearing peak in Garrett County; approaching midpoint Frederick, Washington and Allegany counties; and just changing east of Frederick County. Melissa Nash, forester and Garrett project manager says red maples and sugar maples “are beginning to pop, especially along roadsides on the ridge tops” across the county. She says some of Garrett County will be seeing peak foliage in the next week or two. Follow the fall foliage report at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Fall trout stocking to resume
The Maryland DNR will soon begin fall trout stocking by releasing thousands of brown, golden and rainbow trout in select creeks, lakes and rivers across the state starting in early October. Anglers can sign up to receive stocking updates or can call a recorded hotline (800-688-3467), which is updated every Friday, or visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
