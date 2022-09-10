950 permits awarded for state’s black bear hunt
Applications from 24 states were received by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for the 2022 black bear hunt. The six-day hunt is slated for Oct. 24-29 in black bear hunting zones of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, and only one bear may be harvested per permit for the season. Permits are awarded by a random lottery system. “We had 4,773 entrants in the actual lottery and 717 that purchased a preference point,” according to Brian Eyler, Game Mammal Section Leader for Wildlife & Heritage Service of DNR in the Clear Spring office. In 2021, there were 4,716 lottery entrants and 612 that bought preference points. “Each time a hunter enters the lottery and they are not drawn, they accrue one point,” explained Eyler in an email. “Each year when the drawing occurs, their name goes into the ‘hat’ as many times as they have points. If a hunter doesn’t want to bear hunt in a given year, they can purchase a preference point in order to maintain any points they already have accrued and not lose them.” When they are selected for a permit, the points reset to zero. “Likewise, if they don’t enter the lottery or purchase a preference point in any given year their points reset to zero,” he said. Entering the lottery or purchasing a point costs $15, you can only do one or the other.
Of the 950 permits, 857 were awarded to Maryland residents and about 125 of those went to Frederick County residents. Most of the applications (4,269) were from Maryland, 285 were from Pennsylvania, 87 from West Virginia, 37 from Virginia and 29 from Ohio. Other applicants were from Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, and three from Washington, D.C. Applicants can check the drawing results and find more information about the October bear hunt at dnr.maryland.gov.
Tree Stand Safety Awareness Month
September is the month most hunters start heading back to the woods, and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Month and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation, in Roanoke, Virginia, offers the ABCDs of tree stand safety: Always remove and inspect your equipment, Buckle on your full-body harness, Connect to the tree before your feet leave the ground, and Destination — share your stand location before every hunt. TSSA offers other tips for tree stand safety at its website, treestandsafetyawareness.org.
OWL Fall Fun Day
The Outdoor Women’s Life Fall Fun Day takes place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Smith Farm in Taneytown. Activities include archery, using chainsaws, handguns and shotguns, and tomahawk/knife throwing, and dog demonstrations. The cost is $45 for adults, $20 ages 16 and under, and includes all activities and lunch. For more information or to register, email melodys@verizon.net or call 410-756-6579.
Tea room open house
Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, the tea room at Gambrill State Park, 8346 High Knob Road, Frederick, is a popular venue for showers, family reunions, weddings and business meetings. An open house at the tea room will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 for anyone who is curious about this local landmark. No reservations needed. For more information, call 301-271-3676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.