Mentored hunt program seeks teachers, learners
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources introduces the Maryland Mentored Hunt Program, a program that pairs new, novice or lapsed hunters of any age with skilled veteran hunters. The mentors will help guide new hunters throughout the process of building their skills, culminating in a hunt. Mentors and mentees can submit applications for agency review and applicants will be paired based on geographic proximity, interests and several other criteria. The teams will work together at their own pace. For more information, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov or contact Chris Markin at christopher.markin@maryland.gov.
New state record catch
David Schrock, of Woolford, is the new official state record holder for the Florida pompano in the Chesapeake Division. Schrock caught the record-breaking 5.05-pound fish while fishing in the Black Walnut Point Area of Tilghman Island over the Labor Day weekend, according to a Maryland Department of Natural Resources news release. The fish measured 18.5 inches.
NPS project to improve safety in Paw Paw Tunnel Hollow
The National Park Service is scheduled to begin improvements in spring 2021 to the Paw Paw Tunnel Hollow area located in C&O Canal National Historical Park in Allegany County. The project will remove existing debris from the canal prism that remains from a rock slide in 2016, stabilize the rock face adjacent to the canal and replace the wooden boardwalk that serves as the towpath for 750 feet of this stretch. For more information on this project, visit http://parkplanning.nps.gov/pawpawrockfall2020.
Squirrel tails for tackle
Mepps is asking squirrel hunters to save those tails of fox, black, gray and red squirrels they harvest. Mepps will pay up to 26 cents for each tail, depending on quality and quantity. The cash value is doubled if the tails are traded for Mepps fishing lures. The bone must be left in the squirrel tail. Mepps needs the tails to create hand-tied, dressed hooks for their famous fish-catching lures. The company has recycled nearly 8 million tails since the mid-1960s. Mepps says squirrel hair is superior to other animal furs, as fur does not have the same rippling, pulsating movement of squirrel hair in the water. For details, visit www.mepps.com or call 800-637-7700.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.