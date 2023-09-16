View Middletown/Myersville Trail options
Frederick County is investigating potential routes for a new trail between Middletown and Myersville. As part of the feasibility study, multiple alternative routes are being identified to create a long and continuous path for users of all ages and abilities; these alternatives follow roads, stream corridors, rails to trails, and utility rights-of-way and aim to minimize impacts to private property. Plan to attend an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Middletown Municipal Building, 31 W. Main St. Enter the building from the back parking lot. Additional information can be found at www.publicinput.com/c5563.
Birding program for beginners
The Frederick Bird Club and Monocacy National Battlefield’s Natural Resource Management Division will lead a birding for beginners program from 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 22 starting at Gambrill Mill, Monocacy National Battlefield, Urbana Pike, Frederick. This free program is a 1/2-mile walk on the Gambrill Mill Trail. Learn how to get started as a bird watcher, including spotting and identifying birds, and how to use some birding apps. Bring binoculars if you have them. For more information, email shheald@verizon.net.
Recreational closures at Harpers Ferry NHP
The scheduled rockslide stabilization work along U.S. 340 will impact park trails, shorelines and climbing routes along U.S. 340 at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. A portion of the Loudoun Heights Trail will be closed one mile east of its intersection with the Appalachian National Scenic Trail through the Split Rock Overlook. Climbing routes in Virginia and West Virginia east of Chestnut Hill Road will be closed during the construction. And an eight-tenths of a mile section of shoreline below the work, along the confluences of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers will also be closed. The work also closes a section of U.S. 340 between Harpers Ferry Road and Chestnut Hill Road, and detours may be up to 22 miles in length. For updates on closures, visit nps.gov/hafe/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
NPS seeks public comment
The National Park Service invites public review of the Environmental Assessment for the demolition of five structures associated with the Henkle farmstead at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. NPS says the structures are in a severe state of disrepair and pose a safety hazard to visitors and staff. By removing the structures, the landscape will more closely resemble the battlefield cultural landscape of the Battle of Harpers Ferry in 1862. Learn more and comment at parkplanning.nps.gov/Henkle. The deadline for public comment is Sept. 26.
Maryland black bear hunt lottery results announced
The results of the Maryland black bear hunt lottery were announced Sept. 6 for the 2023 black bear hunt. Having been selected by random drawing, the 950 successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the six-day hunt open from Oct. 23-28 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, there are more than 2,000 adult and subadult black bears in these four western counties.
Lottery applicants can check for their DNR ID number online to see if they were successful. Those who were successful should receive an email or letter with further instructions on how to finalize the permitting process. For more information, email blackbear.dnr@maryland.gov or call 301-334-4255.
