Frederick County is investigating potential routes for a new trail between Middletown and Myersville. As part of the feasibility study, multiple alternative routes are being identified to create a long and continuous path for users of all ages and abilities; these alternatives follow roads, stream corridors, rails to trails, and utility rights-of-way and aim to minimize impacts to private property. Plan to attend an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Middletown Municipal Building, 31 W. Main St. Enter the building from the back parking lot. Additional information can be found at www.publicinput.com/c5563.

