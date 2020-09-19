Fall fishing survey
This fall, Maryland anglers can turn their fishing experience into scientific data. The volunteer surveys allow anglers to submit basic data directly from their smartphone or computer. The data will be used by Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologists to monitor overall fish health and will help inform managers as they develop, plan and implement activities surrounding any one of a number of species. Trout catches can be submitted on the freshwater multi-species survey. There are also specific surveys for muskies, striped bass, blue crab and the northern snakehead. Participating anglers will be eligible for prizes for each survey category. For more information, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
National Public Lands Day
Held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day falls on Sept. 26 in 2020. On this day, national parks with an entrance fee waive the entry fee. There are more than 400 national parks nationwide. Area parks include Catoctin Mountain Park, Antietam National Battlefield, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and Monocacy National Battlefield. For more information, visit www.nps.gov.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.