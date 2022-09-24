DNR announces photo contest winners
A photograph of a jumping spider submitted by David Terao of Silver Spring is the grand-prize winner in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources 2022 photo contest. Terao received a $500 prize package that includes a state park and trails passport, a subscription to Maryland Natural Resource magazine and five copies of the 2023 calendar with the winning image on the cover. This year’s contest received nearly 2,500 photos submitted by 500 photographers. In addition to the grand prize, judges selected first- through third-place winners in four categories — winter, spring, summer and fall. Still to be announced is the Fan Favorite winner. Voting continues through Sept. 26 by going to the DNR Facebook page and liking and sharing their favorite photo.
Archery class for adults
Frederick County Parks and Recreation offers an adult archery class running Oct. 21 through Nov. 11 from noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays at Utica Park on Old Frederick Road, Frederick. The class is designed for ages 18 and older and those who are new to the sport of archery and want to learn the basics of shooting, safety rules and skills needed to be a better archer. All equipment is provided and the class is led by a Level 1 USA Archery instructor. The cost is $43. Parks and Rec also offers archery classes for homeschoolers, by age groups. Learn more and register at 301-600-2936 or recreater.com.
Learn to use a map and compass
Whether you are hiking or hunting, you should always know how to get where you want to go. Learn the basics of how to read a map and use a compass in this class from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Catoctin Creek Park on Sumantown Road, Middletown. You’ll have a chance to practice your new skills, too. The class is for ages 12 and older and the fee is $12. Register at recreater.com or call Frederick County Parks and Recreation at 301-600-2936.
Hunter education classes
The Maryland Hunter Education Course takes 12 to 14 hours to complete. Classes are held throughout the state. Topics include hunter responsibility, firearms and ammunition, firearm handling and safety, marksmanship and shooting fundamentals, bow hunting, muzzleloader hunting, Maryland legal requirements and more. Local classes beginning soon: Cold Deer Hunting & Fishing Club, Mountaindale, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26, 28 and Oct. 3 and 5; Harney Fire Department, Harney, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and 6 and 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8; Thurmont Sportsman Conservation Club, Thurmont, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12, 13 and 14, and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15; Mount Airy IWLA, Mount Airy, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 14 and 17, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15. Register online at dnr.md.gov., click “Hunting.”
Hunt Like A Girl Contest deadline is Oct. 6
Shoot Like A Girl has partnered with Beretta USA to launch the Hunt Like A Girl Contest to give one lucky winner the opportunity to participate in a guided waterfowl hunt at Rocky Creek Retrievers in Brenham, Texas, on Nov. 7-10. One entrant, preferably who is new to hunting or who has never hunted before, will experience the hunt with an all-female team from Shoot Like A Girl, Beretta and other women from the outdoor industry. The winner will also receive a comprehensive waterfowl hunting gear package with transportation, meals, lodging, guide fees and tips provided. Online entry forms are at shootlikeagirl.com, and those submitted with a video will be considered first. Deadline is Oct. 6.
