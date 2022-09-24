DNR announces photo contest winners

A photograph of a jumping spider submitted by David Terao of Silver Spring is the grand-prize winner in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources 2022 photo contest. Terao received a $500 prize package that includes a state park and trails passport, a subscription to Maryland Natural Resource magazine and five copies of the 2023 calendar with the winning image on the cover. This year’s contest received nearly 2,500 photos submitted by 500 photographers. In addition to the grand prize, judges selected first- through third-place winners in four categories — winter, spring, summer and fall. Still to be announced is the Fan Favorite winner. Voting continues through Sept. 26 by going to the DNR Facebook page and liking and sharing their favorite photo.

