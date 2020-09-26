Fall foliage report
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will present a weekly fall foliage report for leaf peepers this fall. Red maples and serviceberries are starting to turn in Garrett County, reported Urban and Community Forester Becky Wilson. Foliage in the western part of the state begins to turn in late-September and peak toward the middle of October. The color change is just beginning in Frederick County and west. Melissa Carson reported that black gum trees are starting to turn along Gambrill Park Road and yellow goldenrod is in full bloom. Keep up to date with fall foliage changes in Maryland at www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Fish art contest for youth
Wildlife Forever and title sponsor Bass Pro Shops and the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium is accepting entries for the 2021 Fish Art Contest. This free international art and writing competition is open to youth in kindergarten through 12th grade. To enter, select a species from the official fish list (www.statefishart.org) and create an original illustration and, for those in grades four through 12, a personal one-page essay, story or poem based on habitat and conservation needs. Judging will be held in April and winners announced in May 2021.
Ruffed grouse season opens Oct. 3
The hunting season for ruffed grouse opens Oct. 3 and runs through Jan. 31. Ruffed grouse in Maryland are most abundant in Garrett and Allegany counties, with lower densities of grouse found in Washington and western Frederick counties, which, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, is the easternmost extent of their range in Maryland. The bag limit is two per day. Gray, Eastern fox and red or piney squirrel season is also open now through Feb. 27. For full licensing and hunting regulations in Maryland, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.