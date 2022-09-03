Fishing tackle from the estate of Jim Gilford to be auctioned Sept. 10

Jim Gilford was 92 when he died in August 2021. From 1965 to 2006, Gilford wrote two weekly columns for the Frederick News-Post — Bassin’ Notes and The Drumming Log. He also compiled the Outdoor Notes column, a tradition we’ve carried on at the News-Post. His love for fly fishing led him to become one of the founding members of the Potomac Valley Fly Fishermen and the Mid-Atlantic Council of the Federation of Fly Fishers, and he was a national president of the Federation of Fly Fisherman. He also conducted fly fishing schools for the Fenwick Rod Company for more than 30 years. His collection of fishing equipment — from numerous fly fishing and spinning rods to numerous fishing lures and flies and fly-tying material will be auctioned beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Redding Auction Services Inc. in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. More than 400 items will be auctioned in box lots, including a set of 11 saltwater flies tied by the late Frederick native and internationally known Lefty Kreh, that includes a detailed letter of what each fly is used for written on Kreh’s letterhead and signed. Also, a framed brook trout print (21/225) signed by artist Frank Smoot; and vintage books on fishing, including three by Joe Brooks. You can view the entire list of items and box lots to be sold at reddingauction.com. Learn more about the “outdoorsman’s outdoorsman” at https://tinyurl.com/22552vwp.

