Fishing tackle from the estate of Jim Gilford to be auctioned Sept. 10
Jim Gilford was 92 when he died in August 2021. From 1965 to 2006, Gilford wrote two weekly columns for the Frederick News-Post — Bassin’ Notes and The Drumming Log. He also compiled the Outdoor Notes column, a tradition we’ve carried on at the News-Post. His love for fly fishing led him to become one of the founding members of the Potomac Valley Fly Fishermen and the Mid-Atlantic Council of the Federation of Fly Fishers, and he was a national president of the Federation of Fly Fisherman. He also conducted fly fishing schools for the Fenwick Rod Company for more than 30 years. His collection of fishing equipment — from numerous fly fishing and spinning rods to numerous fishing lures and flies and fly-tying material will be auctioned beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Redding Auction Services Inc. in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. More than 400 items will be auctioned in box lots, including a set of 11 saltwater flies tied by the late Frederick native and internationally known Lefty Kreh, that includes a detailed letter of what each fly is used for written on Kreh’s letterhead and signed. Also, a framed brook trout print (21/225) signed by artist Frank Smoot; and vintage books on fishing, including three by Joe Brooks. You can view the entire list of items and box lots to be sold at reddingauction.com. Learn more about the “outdoorsman’s outdoorsman” at https://tinyurl.com/22552vwp.
Maryland hunting seasons open
September is the opening of several hunting seasons in Maryland. The early Canada goose season opened Sept. 1 and continues through Sept. 24. Mourning doves season also opened Sept. 1 and continues through Oct. 15. Squirrel season opens Sept. 3 and continues through February. White-tailed deer archery season opens Sept. 9 through Oct. 19 and again Oct. 23 through Nov. 25. A hunting license is required for all hunting in Maryland. For the full schedule of hunting seasons and regulations for each season, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
Sierra Club meets today
The Sierra Club Catoctin Group will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 in the Community Room at The Common Market, College Park Shopping Center, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick. The guest speaker is Master Habitat Naturalist Christine Maccabee, whose topic will be how to plant a fall garden. The next two meetings will be Oct. 1 and Nov. 5. All are welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, email pwsccg@yahoo.com to request a Zoom link.
Visit the aviary
The aviary at Cunningham Falls State Park, 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road, Thurmont, is open Saturdays and Sundays in September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See the aviary’s 10 birds, including a bald eagle, kestrel, various owls, hawks and more. Also, visit the park’s land turtles before they start hibernation and the 93-pound snapping turtle in his outdoor pond. Aviary visitation is included in the park gate admission. For more information, call 301-271-7574.
Beginner archery lessons at the park
From 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 5 and 24, persons ages 8 and older can participate in an archery lesson for beginners; participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Lessons will be held in the Manor Area of Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont. All equipment will be provided. The cost is $5 per person, cash only, for in-state residents, plus a park gate admission fee of $3 per Maryland vehicle and $5 per out-of-state vehicle. Pre-registration is required. Time slots are every half hour from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Email dsherwood@frederickcountymd.gov, type ARCHERY as the subject.
