Black bear hunt permit lottery held
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources held its black bear hunt permit lottery on Sept. 3. The annual hunt is an important management tool used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and limit expansion of Maryland bears into the eastern suburbs and cities. The hunt will take place Oct. 26-30 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. DNR issued 950 permits this year, up 150 from the previous season. In 2019, 5,204 people applied for one of the 800 permits issued. Harry Spiker, Game Mammal Section, Wildlife & Heritage Service, DNR, says there was a record number of applicants this year — 5,716. “The next closest year was 5,547 applications in 2016, but we’re typically in the 5,200 to 5,400 range,” he said. The majority of applicants are Maryland residents but “we have representation from all over the country. Most out-of-state applications come from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia. This year we had winners from as far away as Texas though,” he said. Applicants can check for their DNR ID number to see if they were awarded a permit by visiting dnr.maryland.gov/huntersguide/Pages/BlackBearHunt.aspx.
Parks and Rec to offer Archery 101 classes
Frederick County Parks and Recreation will hold Archery 101 classes for ages 8 and older, with a Level 1 USA Archery instructor. The cost is $39 and equipment is provided. Sessions are 1 to 3 p.m. beginning Sept. 26 at Catoctin Creek Park, Middletown; and 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. classes beginning Sept. 13 at Pinecliff Park, Frederick. Register online at www.recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.
Reconnect with nature
Forest therapy walks will be held in a few Frederick County parks beginning Sept. 10. Offered by Frederick County Parks and Recreation, the walks take place in Fountain Rock Park Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14 for ages 18 and older; in Kemptown Park, Old National Pike Park, Utica District Park and Ballenger Creek Park for ages 16 and older on Sept. 12 and 27, and Oct. 10 and 25. The cost is $5 each. The walks are designed to slow you down and reconnect with nature. To register or for more information, visit www.recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.
Camping 101
Never been camping? Frederick County Parks and Recreation is offering a Camping 101 clinic-style session that will cover the essentials and know-how for beginner campers. Discussion will cover gear, first aid, Leave No Trace principles and more. For ages under 16, a parent or guardian must also attend. The cost is $5. The session is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Pinecliff Park. Register at www.recreater.com or call 301-600-2936.
— Susan Guynn
