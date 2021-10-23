Maryland bear hunt is Oct. 25-28
The 18th annual Maryland black bear hunt takes place Oct. 25 to 28 in Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties. Black bear are challenging to hunt and roam vast areas, often traveling several miles in a day. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources estimates there are more than 2,000 adult and subadult black bears in the state’s western counties. DNR uses a lottery system to award black bear hunting permits. In 2021, more than 5,300 people from 22 states and the District of Columbia applied for the 950 permits awarded. Of Frederick County applicants, 111 drew permits. Each permit holder can harvest one bear. In 2020, 117 bears were taken during the hunt, with the largest, weighing 537 pounds, taken in Frederick County.
Small game, wild turkey hunting opportunities
Maryland DNR reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey and other seasons are either underway or soon to open in the coming weeks. Squirrels — gray or eastern fox — are abundant and the season is open with a bag limit of six per day. Rabbit season kicks off Nov. 6 with a bag limit of four per day. Both seasons remain open until Feb. 28, 2022. For hunters in Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties, the fall turkey season runs Oct. 30 through Nov. 7, with a bag limit of one turkey per hunter. Western Maryland bird hunters can also pursue ruffed grouse Oct. 2 through Jan. 31, with a bag limit of two per day. Woodcock season opened Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 26. Visit dnr.maryland.gov for complete season and regulations information.
Muzzleloader season opens Oct. 25 in Region B
Deer hunters in Region B, which includes Frederick and Carroll counties and other in the state’s central, southern and eastern regions, can use muzzleloaders from Oct. 25 to 30 for antlerless deer only. Full season dates and bag limits are available at dnr.maryland.gov.
Archery in the Park
Learn how to use a bow and arrow in a closed archery range from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30, at Cunningham Falls State Park’s Manor Area archery range, 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road, Thurmont. The cost is $5 per person, in addition to the park entrance fee. All equipment is provided, for ages 8 and up (accompanied by an adult). For more information, call 301-271-7574.
M&P12 shotgun recall from Smith & Wesson
Smith & Wesson Inc. has received two field reports of cracked barrels involving the M&P12 Shotgun, so Smith & Wesson has implemented a safety recall of all M&P12 Shotguns manufactured prior to Oct. 15, 2021, to ensure there are no barrel anomalies or conditions that might adversely affect the safety, function or performance of the firearm. Owners are asked to stop using the shotgun immediately. For more information and to receive a prepaid shipping label, contact Smith & Wesson at 833-957-3476, MPshotgunrecall@smith-wesson.com or visit MPshotgunrecall.com.
— Compiled by Susan Guynn
Welcome to the discussion.
